Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 6)

Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming library this weekend will have a few more titles to binge! After checking dozens of titles off the September 2024 content list already this month, Netflix this weekend is dropping four new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, including Season 8 of Selling Sunset and the anticipated premiere of Rebel Ridge. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Disco, Ibiza, Locomía' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the '80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers."

'Rebel Ridge' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry's life's savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he's forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department's hold on the community, bring justice to his own family-- and protect Summer in the process. From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell."

'Selling Sunset': Season 8 Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset."

'Edge of Tomorrow' Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Bill Cage is stuck in a time loop, reliving the day he died in battle – unless he can find a way to both survive and defeat the alien invaders."

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix will be saying goodbye to one of its most controversial titles: Cuties. The 2020 film, which marked Maïmouna Doucouré's directorial debut, was mired in controversy and criticism for sexualizing young girls. The controversy was so profound that following the film's debut, "Cancel Netflix" ranked in the top-trending spot on Twitter. A petition was also lunched calling on Netflix to forego the film's release. Cuties is set to exit Netflix on Sunday. It will be followed by several more departures in the coming days. Leaving 9/19

Bodies Bodies Bodies Leaving 9/24

A Walk to Remember Leaving 9/27

Force of Nature

Great News Seasons 1-2

Inheritance