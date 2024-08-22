Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2024

As summer slips away to fall, Netflix is dropping a few titles from its content catalog. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in September 2024. Fans of A Walk to Remember, Back to the Future, How to Get Away With Murder, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in September 2024. Some exciting additions are Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Leaving 9/1 – 9/29 Leaving 9/3

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II Leaving 9/5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons 1-4

iZombie Seasons 1-5

Jane The Virgin Seasons 1-5 Leaving 9/8

Cuties Leaving 9/19

Bodies Bodies Bodies Leaving 9/24

A Walk to Remember Leaving 9/27

Force of Nature

Great News Seasons 1-2

Inheritance Leaving 9/29

Good Witch Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/30 Leaving 9/30

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6

The LEGO Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean's Holiday

Muriel's Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Uncle Buck

Wild Things

The Wiz

