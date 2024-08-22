Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2024
Netflix is losing a decent amount of shows and movies in September.
As summer slips away to fall, Netflix is dropping a few titles from its content catalog. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in September 2024. Fans of A Walk to Remember, Back to the Future, How to Get Away With Murder, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in September 2024. Some exciting additions are Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Leaving 9/1 – 9/29
Leaving 9/3
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Leaving 9/5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons 1-4
iZombie Seasons 1-5
Jane The Virgin Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/8
Cuties
Leaving 9/19
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Leaving 9/24
A Walk to Remember
Leaving 9/27
Force of Nature
Great News Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
Leaving 9/29
Good Witch Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/30
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6
The LEGO Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean's Holiday
Muriel's Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in September, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
The Umbrella Academy Season 4
The saga of the Hargreeves siblings officially came to an end in August when Netflix dropped the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. Based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, the hit show follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation for being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.
Emily in Paris Season 4
Emily in Pairs is officially back! Netflix's hit series returned for its fourth season in August, with Lily Collins returning as Emily Cooper, who is now "ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams," per an official synopsis. The first five episodes of Season 4 arrived on Aug. 15, with Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, consisting of five episodes, set to debut on Sept. 12.
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Last month, Netflix took a trip to Bikini Bottom and beyond for its new film Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Marking the latest installment in the beloved children's franchise, the Netflix original movie shifted focus to Sandy Cheeks, who, along with SpongeBob and Patrick, must save their beloved town after it's scooped out of the ocean by B.O.O.T.S. Marine Biology Lab.
