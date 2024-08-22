Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2024

The complete list of titles coming to Netflix in September 2024 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on September 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. Some notably arrivals include new seasons of Selling Sunset and The Circle, and the return of Emily in Paris, which will be back for the second part of Season 4. Other exciting arrivals include Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Outlast Season 2, and Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. The lineup also includes Along Came Polly, Field of Dreams, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stand By Me, as well as three tiles from The Expendables film series and several Jaws films. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2024.

Coming 9/1 Avail. 9/1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Coming 9/2 – 9/10 Avail. 9/2

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 9/3

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIA

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/4

Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/5

Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Couple -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Ridge -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/7

Edge of Tomorrow Avail. 9/9

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/10

Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 9/11 – 9/20 Avail. 9/11

Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/13

Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM

Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM

Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/15

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23 Avail. 9/16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Entourage Avail. 9/17

Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT Avail. 9/18

Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/20

His Three Daughters -- NETFLIX FILM

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 9/21 – 9/30 Avail. 9/24

Penelope: Season 1 Avail. 9/26

A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/27

Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM

Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM

We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES

Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in September, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves in episode 403 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2024 - CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX) The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The saga of the Hargreeves siblings officially came to an end in August when Netflix dropped the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. Based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, the hit show follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation for being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Emily in Paris Season 4 (Photo: Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 404 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 - Netflix) Emily in Pairs is officially back! Netflix's hit series returned for its fourth season in August, with Lily Collins returning as Emily Cooper, who is now "ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams," per an official synopsis. The first five episodes of Season 4 arrived on Aug. 15, with Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, consisting of five episodes, set to debut on Sept. 12.