Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2024
Netflix has officially released its list of movies and shows hitting the platform in September 2024.
The complete list of titles coming to Netflix in September 2024 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on September 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Some notably arrivals include new seasons of Selling Sunset and The Circle, and the return of Emily in Paris, which will be back for the second part of Season 4. Other exciting arrivals include Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Outlast Season 2, and Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. The lineup also includes Along Came Polly, Field of Dreams, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stand By Me, as well as three tiles from The Expendables film series and several Jaws films.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2024.
Coming 9/1
Avail. 9/1
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
Coming 9/2 – 9/10
Avail. 9/2
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 9/3
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIA
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/4
Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/5
Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Couple -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Ridge -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/7
Edge of Tomorrow
Avail. 9/9
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/10
Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 9/11 – 9/20
Avail. 9/11
Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/13
Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM
Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM
Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/15
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
Avail. 9/16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Entourage
Avail. 9/17
Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 9/18
Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES
Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/20
His Three Daughters -- NETFLIX FILM
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 9/21 – 9/30
Avail. 9/24
Penelope: Season 1
Avail. 9/26
A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/27
Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM
Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM
We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES
Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
