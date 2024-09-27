Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 27)

The final weekend of September will bring a few last-minute additions to Netflix. This weekend, the streamer is set to stock four new series, movies, and Netflix originals, some of the last from the September 2024 content list, in its streaming library. The lineup includes everything from the anticipated documentary Will & Harper to the premiere of the original film Rez Ball. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Lisabi: The Uprising' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history."

'Rez Ball' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team with a rich Native American heritage, faces its greatest challenge yet. After losing their star player, the rest of the team must come together more than ever to realize their dream of winning a state championship. This is more than just a sport, it's a journey of resilience and unity, a true story of struggle that is deeply rooted in Native American culture."

'We Were Kings' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A tight-knit crew of three reigns over a bustling barrio in Mexico City – until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals."

'Will & Harper' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition, and America."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix won't be giving any titles the boot this weekend, but with October set to start on Tuesday, subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the nearly three dozen titles set to exit Monday. Leaving 9/30

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6

The LEGO Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean's Holiday

Muriel's Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Uncle Buck

Wild Things

The Wiz