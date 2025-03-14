Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 7)

Netflix is stocking three new titles in its streaming library this weekend. Marking the latest arrivals from the March 2025 content list, which has already brought dozens of exciting additions, Audrey, The Electric State, and new episodes of SAKAMOTO DAYS will be available to stream to Netflix users.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Audrey

Premiere Date: Friday, March 14

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “From the multi award-winning producers of McQueen and Churchill comes Audrey, an intimate look at Audrey’s life, with access to exclusive never-before-seen footage from her family’s personal collection. Providing an unprecedented and insightful view on Audrey, her life and her dreams, aspirations and her everlasting legacy.”

The Electric State

Premiere Date: Friday, March 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The Electric State is a spectacular sci-fi adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 15

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force ‘The Order’ from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to two titles this weekend, marking just the latest departures from the streaming library this month.



Leaving 3/15/25

The Autopsy of Jane Doe



Leaving 3/16/25

A Walk Among the Tombstones

What was added this week?

Avail. 3/10/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/12/25

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/13/25

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES