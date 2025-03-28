Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 28)

Two new titles are streaming on Netflix this weekend as the streamer adds the final series and films from the March 2025 content list.

This weekend’s additions – the Netflix originals The Lady’s Companion and The Life List – join a long list of other titles added throughout the month and now available to stream on Netflix, including the critically acclaimed original series Adolescence, the Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown-starring film The Electric State, and beloved movies like 50 First Dates, Wedding Crashers, and Friday.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Lady’s Companion

Premiere Date: Friday, March 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Madrid, 1880. Elena Bianda is the most sought-after lady’s companion in the city. Despite her youth, she has already helped more than 20 young women secure proper courtships and engagements. Her success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life’s purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters.”

The Life List

Premiere Date: Friday, March 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix will ax two titles from its streaming library this weekend, with both Godzilla vs. Kong and Mad Max: Fury Road exiting on Sunday. They will mark some of the final departures of the month, with only one more title set to exit.

Leaving 3/31/25

The Windsors: Seasons 1-3

What was added this week?

Avail. 3/25/25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/26/25

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/27/25

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES