Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 10)

Netflix is giving subscribers a few more streaming options. This weekend, four new Netflix originals are scheduled to premiere, the titles joining other January 2025 additions like 13 Going on 30, Interstellar, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and American Primeval that are now streaming on the platform.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Ad Vitam

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After escaping an attempted murder, Franck Lazarev must find his wife Léo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. He is caught up by his past as a former member of the French Elite Intervention Squad (GIGN) and pulled into a state affair far beyond his control.”

Alpha Males: Season 3

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “THE PATRIARCHY STRIKES BACK – In this installment, our Alpha Males discover new antifeminist concepts, like the manosphere and incels. Plus, Santi learns that some women tend to avoid commitment, while Raúl deals with Luz’s romantic anarchy. As Pedro’s TV series continues its development he finds that he’s in for a few surprises, and Luis must deal with his parents’ divorce, among a handful of other crises.”

Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Is love really blind? 30 German-speaking singles have had enough of superficial dates and are looking for true love in Love is Blind: Germany. To avoid being distracted by visual stimuli, the first meeting takes place blind: In small booths, known as pods, the singles can hear but not yet see each other. At the end of the first round, those who manage to open up and build an emotional bond through in-depth conversations are faced with the all-important question: “Will you marry me?” If the feelings are strong enough, the engaged couple will see each other for the first time.

Whether inner values matter most and the couples can deepen their relationship is not only based on outward appearances, it is also put to the test when they get to know each other’s family and friends. Romantic dates vs. challenging wedding plans: who has found their soulmate and will say “I do” in the end?”

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix will only lose a single title this weekend, as all four currently streaming seasons of Last Tango in Halifax are set to depart on Saturday. Even more titles are slated to exit in the coming days.

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving 1/20/25

The Gift

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/6/25

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 1/7/25

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Avail. 1/8/25

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/9/25

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES