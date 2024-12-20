Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 20)

Even more presents are dropping down the chimney and into Netflix’s streaming library. After spending the past few weeks stocking the content catalogue with new additions like Queer Eye Season 9, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, and Virgin River Season 6, Netflix is adding five more titles to its streaming library this weekend, including The Six Triple Eight and several seasons of Flipping Out.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Ferry 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After losing it all, Ferry vanished into the shadows, far away from Brabant. On the surface, he is doing well, surrounded by superficial contacts. That all changes when Ferry’s second cousin, Jezebel Van Kamp, pleads for help, burdening Ferry with a heavy conscience. Redemption beckons, but Ferry knows one secret must remain buried: his part in the murder of Jezebel’s father, Jurgen. The stakes are high, and the truth threatens to consume Ferry…”

The Six Triple Eight

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism – and grueling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, the film features an original song written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.”

Umjolo: Day Ones

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?”

UniverXO Dabiz

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “We follow Dabiz Muñoz, three Michelin stars and three-time best chef in the world, in his professional and personal two-year journey while he thinks about the future of his businesses.”

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “This reality show follows ultra-competitive real-estate investor Jeff Lewis as he buys and remodels Southern California homes to sell for a profit.”

What is leaving Netflix this weekend?

Only a single title will leave Netflix this weekend, with the film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken exiting the streamer on Friday, making this weekend the perfect time to fit in a final watch of the other titles exiting before December ends.

Leaving 12/25/24

The Flash

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8

What else was added to Netflix this week?

Avail. 12/16/24

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/18/24

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Manny: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/19/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES