Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2024

‘Tis the season for streaming, and Netflix has plenty of options for those winter binge watches. The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on Dec. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix next month include fan-favorites movies like We’re the Millers, Zero Dark Thirty, The Dead Don’t Die, and Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as hit series such as several Top Chef installments, Seasons 18 and 19 of Project Runway, and Evil Season 3. New Netflix originals will also join the lineup, including Virgin River Season 6, Squid Game Season 2, and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2024.
Avail. 12/1/2024
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
Avail. 12/2/24
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
Avail. 12/3/24
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 12/4/24
The Children’s Train — NETFLIX FILM
Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow and I — NETFLIX SERIES
That Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/5/24
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME
Black Doves — NETFLIX SERIES Compliance
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
Avail. 12/6/24
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Camp Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Echoes of the Past — NETFLIX SERIES
Mary — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/9/24
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
Avail. 12/10/24
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT
Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 12/11/24
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/12/24
La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES
No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/13/24
1992 — NETFLIX SERIES
Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM
Disaster Holiday — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/16/24
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 12/17/24
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 12/18/24
Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Manny: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/19/24
The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/20/24
Ferry 2 — NETFLIX FILM
The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: Day Ones — NETFLIX FILM
UniverXO Dabiz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/21/24
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
Avail. 12/24/24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 12/25/24
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 12/26/24
Squid Game: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/30/24
Mad Max: Fury Road
Avail. 12/31/24
Avicii – I’m Tim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avicii – My Last Show — NETFLIX FILM
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in December, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
Netflix in November revisited the cold case that has captivated the nation for decades: the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The six-year-old pageant star was found murdered inside her family home on Dec. 26, 1996, setting off a media circus and years-long investigation. Released on Nov. 25, the three-part Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.
Hot Frosty
Joining Netflix’s holiday collection, and climbing to the top of the streaming charts upon its debut, Hot Frosty centers around Kathy, a young widow who learns to love again when her scarf brings a dashing snowman to life.
Hot Frosty is now available to stream on Netflix
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2
Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff is nearing its end, with Netflix releasing the second half of Cobra Kai Season 6 last month. The hit show is set three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and follows Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. In Season 6, Part 2, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team as the global tournament approaches.
Cobra Kai is set to conclude with Season 6, Part 3, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix in 2025.