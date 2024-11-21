Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2024

‘Tis the season for streaming, and Netflix has plenty of options for those winter binge watches. The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on Dec. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix next month include fan-favorites movies like We’re the Millers, Zero Dark Thirty, The Dead Don’t Die, and Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as hit series such as several Top Chef installments, Seasons 18 and 19 of Project Runway, and Evil Season 3. New Netflix originals will also join the lineup, including Virgin River Season 6, Squid Game Season 2, and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2024.

Avail. 12/1/2024

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 12/2/24

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Avail. 12/3/24

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/4/24

The Children’s Train — NETFLIX FILM

Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow and I — NETFLIX SERIES

That Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/5/24

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME

Black Doves — NETFLIX SERIES Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Avail. 12/6/24

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Camp Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Echoes of the Past — NETFLIX SERIES

Mary — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/9/24

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 12/11/24

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/12/24

La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES

No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/13/24

1992 — NETFLIX SERIES

Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM

Disaster Holiday — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/16/24

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/18/24

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Manny: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/19/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/20/24

Ferry 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: Day Ones — NETFLIX FILM

UniverXO Dabiz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/21/24

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Avail. 12/24/24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/25/24

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 12/26/24

Squid Game: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/30/24

Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

Avicii – I’m Tim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avicii – My Last Show — NETFLIX FILM

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in December, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Netflix in November revisited the cold case that has captivated the nation for decades: the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The six-year-old pageant star was found murdered inside her family home on Dec. 26, 1996, setting off a media circus and years-long investigation. Released on Nov. 25, the three-part Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.

Hot Frosty

Joining Netflix’s holiday collection, and climbing to the top of the streaming charts upon its debut, Hot Frosty centers around Kathy, a young widow who learns to love again when her scarf brings a dashing snowman to life.

Hot Frosty is now available to stream on Netflix

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff is nearing its end, with Netflix releasing the second half of Cobra Kai Season 6 last month. The hit show is set three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and follows Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. In Season 6, Part 2, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team as the global tournament approaches.

Cobra Kai is set to conclude with Season 6, Part 3, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix in 2025.