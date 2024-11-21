Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2024

Netflix may be getting ready to surprise subscribers with the arrival of dozens of TV series and movies next month, but the streamer is also kicking a few choice titles to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in December 2024. Fans of What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Mortal Kombat, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in December 2024. Some exciting additions are Squid Game Season 2, Virgin River Season 6, and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Leaving 12/1/2024
Ali
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Little Things
National Security
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Triviaverse
Troy
We Lost Our Human
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Leaving 12/2/24
White Girl
Leaving 12/3/24
The Commuter
Leaving 12/6/24
Reminiscence
Leaving 12/7/24
Trolls
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 12/16/24
Darkest Hour
Mortal Kombat
Leaving 12/20/24
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Leaving 12/25/24
The Flash
Leaving 12/31/24
Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in December, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
Netflix in November revisited the cold case that has captivated the nation for decades: the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The six-year-old pageant star was found murdered inside her family home on Dec. 26, 1996, setting off a media circus and years-long investigation. Released on Nov. 25, the three-part Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.
Hot Frosty
Joining Netflix’s holiday collection, and climbing to the top of the streaming charts upon its debut, Hot Frosty centers around Kathy, a young widow who learns to love again when her scarf brings a dashing snowman to life.
Hot Frosty is now available to stream on Netflix
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2
Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff is nearing its end, with Netflix releasing the second half of Cobra Kai Season 6 last month. The hit show is set three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and follows Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. In Season 6, Part 2, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team as the global tournament approaches.
Cobra Kai is set to conclude with Season 6, Part 3, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix in 2025.