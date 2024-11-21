Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2024

Netflix may be getting ready to surprise subscribers with the arrival of dozens of TV series and movies next month, but the streamer is also kicking a few choice titles to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in December 2024. Fans of What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Mortal Kombat, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in December 2024. Some exciting additions are Squid Game Season 2, Virgin River Season 6, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Leaving 12/1/2024

Ali

Battle Kitty: Season 1

Blood and Bone

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Cat Burglar

Choose Love

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Doing Hard Time

Escape The Undertaker

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

The Little Things

National Security

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

To Leslie

Trivia Quest: Season 1

Triviaverse

Troy

We Lost Our Human

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Leaving 12/2/24

White Girl

Leaving 12/3/24

The Commuter

Leaving 12/6/24

Reminiscence

Leaving 12/7/24

Trolls

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 12/16/24

Darkest Hour

Mortal Kombat

Leaving 12/20/24

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Leaving 12/25/24

The Flash

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8

