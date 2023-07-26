Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2023
Stop what you're doing because the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on August 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August are DEPP V HEARD - a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Untold: Johnny Football, and The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2023.
COMING 8/1
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4prevnext
COMING 8/2 - 8/7
Avail. 8/2/23
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/3/23
Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/4/23
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/7/23
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILYprevnext
COMING 8/8 - 8/17
Avail. 8/8/23
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/9/23
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/10/23
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/11/23
Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/12/23
Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/14/23
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Avail. 8/15/23
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Avail. 8/16/23
At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/17/23
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY\
The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
COMING 8/18 - 8/31
Avail. 8/18/23
10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/22/23
LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Avail. 8/23/23
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/24/23
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/25/23
Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/30/23
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 8/31/23
Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
