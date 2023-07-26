Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Stop what you're doing because the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on August 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August are DEPP V HEARD - a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Untold: Johnny Football, and The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2023.