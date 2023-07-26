Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2023

By Libby Birk

Stop what you're doing because the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on August 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August are DEPP V HEARD - a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Untold: Johnny Football, and The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2023.

COMING 8/1

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

COMING 8/2 - 8/7

Avail. 8/2/23

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/3/23

Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/4/23

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/7/23

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 8/8 - 8/17

Avail. 8/8/23

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/9/23

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/10/23

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/11/23

Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/12/23

Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/14/23

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Avail. 8/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Avail. 8/16/23

At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/17/23

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY\

The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 8/18 - 8/31

Avail. 8/18/23

10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/22/23

LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Avail. 8/23/23

The Big Short

Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/24/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/25/23

Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/30/23

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 8/31/23

Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the August 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

bird-box-barcelona.jpg
(Photo: ANDREA RESMINI/NETFLIX)

Bird Box Barcelona: From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Bird Box Barcelona is available to stream on Netflix now.

Quarterback - NETFLIX SERIES

quarterback-netflix-series.jpg
(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota, the series has already been praised for its behind-the-scenes looks.

Quarterback is available to stream on Netflix now.

The Out-Laws - NETFLIX FILM

the-out-laws-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. The movie shot straight to the top of Netflix's charts as soon as it debuted!

The Out Laws is available to stream on Netflix now.

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

manifest-melissa-roxburgh-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.

Season 4 Part 2 of Manifest premiered on Netflix in June, so it's available to stream now.

