New Netflix Movie Overtakes No. 1 Spot

After Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 has been sitting comfortably in the No. 1 spot on Netflix for three weeks, a new movie has overtaken it. According to Deadline, the Adam Sandler-produced bank heist film The Out-Laws racked in 19.6 million viewers, coming in as the most-viewed title of the week. Though, as of the time of this writing, The Out-Laws is currently No. 2, but that is still pretty impressive for just premiering.

The Out-Laws premiered on Netflix on July 7, meaning that just within days, it reached the top spot on Netflix. With an A-list cast, it's not surprising. Along with having Adam Sandler attached as producer, the star-studded cast includes Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Julie Hagerty, Blake Anderson, Laci Mosley, and more. The action comedy centers on a bank manager who suspects his future in-laws are notorious outlaws, and just from the synopsis alone, it's clear why the movie is doing so well.

As of now, The Out-Laws is actually sandwiched between two non-Netflix movies. Adam Driver's 65 is No. 1, and the poorly-timed, recently-added Titanic is No. 3, proving that no matter how old or new a movie is, people are still going to watch it. Meanwhile, Extraction 2 still managed to bring in 8.9 million viewers, dropping half from last week, but it still brought in 111 million viewers overall. Reportedly, it will only need to gain 19 million more viewers to possibly earn a seat on the all-time list of most popular on Netflix, which is also pretty impressive.

With Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine portraying a couple, this isn't the first time the duo have worked together. They previously appeared in 2015's The Final Girls and the Vampire Diaries alum guest starred in an episode of Devine's Workaholics, making their on-screen chemistry easy, even if it has been a little long. However, with Devine playing a bank manager accusing his future in-laws of robbing his bank, it could get a little tricky, but the comedy seems to be a good one for everyone, and it's no wonder it's doing so well on the streamer.

If people are ever in the mood for a good, fun bank heist film, The Out-Laws is definitely the go-to. Between the intriguing synopsis and the A-list cast, you cannot go wrong with the film. There are also likely a lot others to come to Netflix this summer that will surely put you in a good mood.