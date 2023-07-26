Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2023
The dog days of summer are upon us! But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in August 2023. Fans of Les Misérables and Mean Girls will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2023. Some exciting additions are DEPP V HEARD and Untold: Johnny Football. With the writers and actors strikes in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
LEAVING 8/12-8/24
Leaving 8/12/23
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/14/23
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving 8/15/23
Les Misérables
Leaving 8/24/23\
LEAVING 8/31
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
