Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2023

The dog days of summer are upon us! But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in August 2023. Fans of Les Misérables and Mean Girls will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2023. Some exciting additions are DEPP V HEARD and Untold: Johnny Football. With the writers and actors strikes in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 8/12-8/24 Leaving 8/12/23 Knightfall: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 8/14/23 Winx Club: Seasons 6-7 Leaving 8/15/23 Les Misérables Leaving 8/24/23\ Jobs

LEAVING 8/31 A Knight's Tale If Beale Street Could Talk InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island The Italian Job Mean Girls Moving Art: Seasons 1-3 Open Season Open Season 2 Paranormal Activity The Ring Salt Scream: Seasons 1-3 She's Gotta Have It Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6 Sleepless in Seattle

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the August 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: ANDREA RESMINI/NETFLIX) Bird Box Barcelona: From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Bird Box Barcelona is available to stream on Netflix now.

Quarterback - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, the series has already been praised for its behind-the-scenes looks. Quarterback is streaming on Netflix now.

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Netflix) As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Manifest Season 4, Part 2 premiered in June and is available to stream now.