'Bird Box Barcelona' Provides 'More Answers' to Creature Questions (Exclusive)

Bird Box Barcelona will provide fans with "more answers" when it comes to what's going on with the terrifying creatures that drive people to kill themselves by simply looking at them. Prior to Netflix's July 14 premiere of the expansion to the Sandra Bullock film that first captured audiences in 2018, the stars and directors of the terrifying new Bird Box chapter opened up to PopCulture.com about what twists and turns are to come.

Mario Casas plays protagonist Sebastian, who must navigate his own survival journey through the streets of Barcelona after a mysterious force decimates the world's population. Forming uneasy alliances with other survivors, played by Georgina Campbell and Diego Calva, Casas said his character will help show a side of the Bird Box world that's on the "more psychological side."

Fans will also get to see "what these creatures are" and what they see "to do what they do," Casas teased. "We see this more in the second half of the film, where you find more explanations and more and more answers to the questions." There are "moments of terror" as well as moments where the audience will also "want to be blindfolded," Casas added, hinting that the second half of the movie especially will prove "surprising."

Directors Alex Pastor and David Pastor also elaborated on the expansion of the creatures' lore in Bird Box Barcelona. "We start honing in into how they operate and why do they express themselves in such different ways depending on who is in proximity to them," David told PopCulture. "But there's still a big, big debate between the origin – between more of a spiritual or religious interpretation of it and more of a rational scientific view of the event."

Expanding the Bird Box universe to another country instead of following the original film in a more linear fashion will allow viewers to "see this global event seen through the eyes of other people from other cultures and other countries," which David feels is "very on point" with the kind of creature the films have – ones that have "such a subjective component to [them], such a personal experience." Moving the setting and viewing the same apocalyptic events from a different geographic and cultural perspective provides a "different kind of horror story," the director continued, and one that fans from all over will appreciate. Bird Box Barcelona premieres on Netflix on July 14.