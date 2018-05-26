Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in June

Hulu’s June 2018 movies and TV shows list has arrived, and its bringing a ton of new titles to the platform.

While June is lacking on any major releases, with popular original series The Handmaid’s Tale already well into its second season, the month of June is still bringing with it a slew of awesome movies and TV shows, kicking off the summer months in perfect binge-watching fashion.

Narrowing in on the TV side of things, fans of Rick and Morty rejoice, because season 3 of the popular series makes its way back to Hulu on June 23, while the second season of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency premieres on June 14. Other TV additions to note include the season 2 premiere of Freeform’s The Bold Type on June 5 and the network’s debut of Cloak & Dagger on June 8.

As for movies, June will bring with it Apollo 13, Peter Jackson’s beloved The Lord of the Rings films and the Leprechaun franchise on June 1, along with Martin Scorsese’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starring psychological thriller Shutter Island on June 26.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in June.

Coming 6/1

Avail. 6/1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

A Beautiful Mind

A Better Life

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Across the Universe

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

Apollo 13

Beer for My Horses

Bio-Dome

Blue Like Jazz

Boots on the Ground

Bowfinger

Brokeback Mountain

The Brothers Grimm

Burnt Offerings

Bull Durham

The Burbs

Chinese Box

Drive Me Crazy

Drop Zone

East is East

End of Days

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

The Eye

The Frozen Ground

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Harsh Times

Hellboy

The History Boys

House of D

I Am David

Inside

Into the West

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Life During Wartime

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Lucky Break

Margin Call

Mindhunters

Mistrust

Mrs McCutcheon

Mutant Species

My Left Foot

Nanny Mcphee

Nurse 3D

Our Lady of the Assassins

Panic

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Punch Drunk Love

The Quick and the Dead

Rare Birds

Religulous

Restoration

Revenge of the Pink Panther

The Running Man

Scary Movie 2

Sleepwalkers

Spawn

Stanley & Iris

Steel Magnolias

The Sum of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Swing Away

Tamara

Trainspotting

The Triumph of Love

Universal Soldier

Vantage Point

We Blew It

Where the Skin Lies

Windwalker

Coming 6/2 – 6/6

Avail. 6/2

68 Kill

Blade Runner 2049

The Gunman



Avail. 6/3

Max 2: White House Hero

The Promise

Stargate



Avail. 6/5

The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere

Lions for Lambs



Avail 6/6

Gintama

Out of the Dark

Coming 6/7 – 6/8

Avail. 6/7

Allure



Avail 6/8

Abandoned: Complete Season 1

Black Market: Complete Season 1

Black Market Dispatches: Complete Season 1

Bong Appetit: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere

Cyberwar: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Four: Season 2 Premiere

Flophouse: Complete Season 1

Fuck That’s Delicious: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gaycation: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hate Thy Neighbor: Complete Season 1

Huang’s World: Complete Seasons 1-2

Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere

Party Legends: Complete Seasons 1-2

Weediquette: Complete Seasons 1-3

What Would Diplo Do?: Complete Season 1

Woman: Complete Season 1

Coming 6/9 – 6/14

Avail. 6/9

American Made

Pork Pie

Precious

Simon Says



Avail. 6/10

Ghost in the Shell



Avail. 6/12

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere



Avail. 6/13

Bad Blood



Avail. 6/14

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2

Coming 6/15

Avail. 6/15

Marlon: Season 2 Premiere

35 and Ticking

Breakup at a Wedding

Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

The Clintons: An American Odyssey

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

The House October Built

The House October Built 2

Huntsville

In Too Deep

Low Down

Middle of Nowhere

Nina

Playin’ For Love

Sirens

Smoke

So This is Christmas

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak

The Second Mother

Walking Out

Coming 6/16 – 6/30

Avail. 6/16

Silent Witness: Complete Seasons 10-21

Baby Mama

Killing for Love

The Mountain Between Us

Rebel in the Rye

Transformers: The Last Knight



Avail. 6/17

Punisher: War Zone



Avail. 6/18

Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere



Avail. 6/22

The Other Guy: Complete Season 1



Avail. 6/23

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Love Means Zero



Avail. 6/25

Ballet 422



Avail. 6/26

Shutter Island