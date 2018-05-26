Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in June

Hulu’s June 2018 movies and TV shows list has arrived, and its bringing a ton of new titles to the platform.
While June is lacking on any major releases, with popular original series The Handmaid’s Tale already well into its second season, the month of June is still bringing with it a slew of awesome movies and TV shows, kicking off the summer months in perfect binge-watching fashion.
Narrowing in on the TV side of things, fans of Rick and Morty rejoice, because season 3 of the popular series makes its way back to Hulu on June 23, while the second season of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency premieres on June 14. Other TV additions to note include the season 2 premiere of Freeform’s The Bold Type on June 5 and the network’s debut of Cloak & Dagger on June 8.
As for movies, June will bring with it Apollo 13, Peter Jackson’s beloved The Lord of the Rings films and the Leprechaun franchise on June 1, along with Martin Scorsese’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starring psychological thriller Shutter Island on June 26.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in June.
Coming 6/1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
A Beautiful Mind
A Better Life
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Across the Universe
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
Apollo 13
Beer for My Horses
Bio-Dome
Blue Like Jazz
Boots on the Ground
Bowfinger
Brokeback Mountain
The Brothers Grimm
Burnt Offerings
Bull Durham
The Burbs
Coming 6/1
Chinese Box
Drive Me Crazy
Drop Zone
East is East
End of Days
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
The Eye
The Frozen Ground
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Harsh Times
Hellboy
The History Boys
House of D
I Am David
Inside
Into the West
Coming 6/1
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun: Origins
Life During Wartime
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Lucky Break
Margin Call
Mindhunters
Mistrust
Mrs McCutcheon
Mutant Species
My Left Foot
Coming 6/1
Nanny Mcphee
Nurse 3D
Our Lady of the Assassins
Panic
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Punch Drunk Love
The Quick and the Dead
Rare Birds
Religulous
Restoration
Revenge of the Pink Panther
The Running Man
Scary Movie 2
Sleepwalkers
Spawn
Stanley & Iris
Coming 6/1
Steel Magnolias
The Sum of All Fears
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Swing Away
Tamara
Trainspotting
The Triumph of Love
Universal Soldier
Vantage Point
We Blew It
Where the Skin Lies
Windwalker
Coming 6/2 – 6/6
68 Kill
Blade Runner 2049
The Gunman
Max 2: White House Hero
The Promise
Stargate
The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere
Lions for Lambs
Gintama
Out of the Dark
Coming 6/7 – 6/8
Allure
Abandoned: Complete Season 1
Black Market: Complete Season 1
Black Market Dispatches: Complete Season 1
Bong Appetit: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere
Cyberwar: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Four: Season 2 Premiere
Flophouse: Complete Season 1
Fuck That’s Delicious: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gaycation: Complete Seasons 1-2
Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Complete Seasons 1-2
Hate Thy Neighbor: Complete Season 1
Huang’s World: Complete Seasons 1-2
Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere
Party Legends: Complete Seasons 1-2
Weediquette: Complete Seasons 1-3
What Would Diplo Do?: Complete Season 1
Woman: Complete Season 1
Coming 6/9 – 6/14
American Made
Pork Pie
Precious
Simon Says
Ghost in the Shell
Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere
Bad Blood
24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2
Coming 6/15
Marlon: Season 2 Premiere
35 and Ticking
Breakup at a Wedding
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
The Clintons: An American Odyssey
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
The House October Built
The House October Built 2
Huntsville
In Too Deep
Low Down
Middle of Nowhere
Nina
Playin’ For Love
Sirens
Smoke
So This is Christmas
Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak
The Second Mother
Walking Out
Coming 6/16 – 6/30
Silent Witness: Complete Seasons 10-21
Baby Mama
Killing for Love
The Mountain Between Us
Rebel in the Rye
Transformers: The Last Knight
Punisher: War Zone
Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere
The Other Guy: Complete Season 1
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Love Means Zero
Ballet 422
Shutter Island