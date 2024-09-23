Hulu and Disney+ Reveal Halloween Streaming Lineups

Disney+ and Hulu are teaming up to offer subscribers double the scares! This Halloween season, the two Disney-back streaming services are packing their libraries with plenty of spooky titles, both old and new, in the countdown to Halloween. The annual Huluween festivities at Hulu will bring with it a thrilling lineup of must-watch debuts, including a double dose of Ryan Murphy. The 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie, which "blurs the line between horror and psychological thriller," is set to premiere on Sept. 26, with a new season of Murphy's hit show American Horror Stories set to follow on Oct. 15. The lineup also includes Halloween specials from fan-favorite animated series Solar Opposites and Family Guy, the final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Reginald the Vampire Season 2, and plenty of fan-favorite movies, such as The Sixth Sense, Signs, Us, The First Omen, Barbarian, The Fly, and more. Meanwhile, Disney+ will treat subscribers to the premiere of Marvel's Agatha All Along. The streamer will also conjure up the anticipated return of Wizards of Waverly Place when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Oct. 30. The lineup of spooky content also features a brand-new Halloween-themed short from The Simpsons, as well as favorites like Goosebumps, Haunted Mansion, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and more. The streamer will also launch Hallowstream, a continuous stream of Halloween-themed content. While Hulu and Disney+ are available as separate subscriptions, the Hulu on Disney+ bundle allows viewers to enjoy the best of both worlds, combining Disney+'s spooky family-friendly content with Hulu's extensive general entertainment lineup. The ad-supported Disney Bundle Duo Basic costs $9.99/month, while the ad-free Disney Bundle Duo Premium costs $19.99/month.

Sept. 18 Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (Sept. 18 at 6pm PT, streaming on Disney+)

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

Sept. 25 Disney Jr.'s Ariel Halloween Special Episodes (streaming on Disney+)

"The Kite Monster Legend" – When Fernie doesn't believe in the Kite Monster legend like his friends do, he starts to ruin their fun.

"The Spooky Mirror Trick" – Flounder uses Ursula's magic mirror to play a trick on his friends.

"La Sirenusca"- Ariel tracks down a mythological sea creature. Ariel and friends get a substitute teacher in music class.

Sept. 26 FX's Grotesquerie (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

In FX's Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone-or something-is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers. Starring Travis Kelce, Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville.

Oct. 1 It's a Wonderful Knife (2023) (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful – but when she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. It's a Wonderful Life by way of Scream. Starring Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis and Justin Long. M. Night Shyamalan Collection (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

Celebrate Halloween with a selection of suspense-filled classics from M. Night Shyamalan, including Signs (2002), The Happening (2008), The Sixth Sense (1999), and Unbreakable (2000).

Oct. 2 The Simpsons TREEHOUSE OF HORROR XXXIV / OABF17 (streaming on Disney+)

After Bart is turned into an NFT, Marge fights through the blockchain to rescue her son. To track down a gruesome serial killer, Lisa turns to a murderer from her past. An outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs. Mickey's Spooky Stories (streaming on Disney+)

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy get back into the Halloween spirit in five all-new, spellbinding, stop-motion stories! Join the gang as they share Halloween stories around the campfire.

Oct. 3 Hold Your Breath (2024) (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Sarah Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. Shortsober (streaming on Disney+)

The Greens are back to take over Halloween! Spookiz: The Movie (streaming on Disney+)

At an elementary school in the countryside, human kids learn during the daytime and monster kids live during the night and avoid being discovered by humans. The monster kids make their own secret school life. One day, a human girl leaves her cellphone behind and this makes the two groups of kids, who should never meet, encounter each other. Can a human girl and monsters be friends? Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes (streaming on Disney+)

"The Curse of the Corn Dog King" – The Corn Dog King haunts the Amusement Park, ruining the Halloween fun.

"Zola's Halloween Heist" – Zola puts grown-ups under a spell to get them to bring him all the Halloween candy.

Oct. 7 Solar Opposites Halloween Special Episode (streaming on Disney+)

"Fortune Feller" – Cricket tries to avoid a fortune teller's ominous prediction that he's going to get a stinky slap.

"No Escape" – An inescapable escape room, Cricket must decide family or freedom.

Oct. 9 ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Special (streaming on Disney+)

"Funhouse-made Costumes" – The gang has to improvise their costumes when they go missing on Halloween.

"On a Dark and Stormy Night"- In Halloweenville, Goofy is comforted by his pals when he's afraid of a big storm.

Oct. 11 The Most Wonderful Time of the Year A New Short from The Simpsons (streaming on Disney+)

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for. Mr. Crocket (2024) (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

In 1993, a mysterious children's show host, Mr. Crocket, magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, brutally slaying their parents in the process. After Mr. Crocket snatches her son, one determined mother embarks on a perilous quest to track down the demonic entertainer and rescue her boy. Starring Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome.

Oct. 14 Family Guy Halloween Special Episode (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (Glen Powell) in Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.

Oct. 15 FX's American Horror Stories (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The spooky collection of new American Horror Stories episodes features an all-star cast, including Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb and more!

Oct. 16 Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House Halloween Special (streaming on Disney+)

In this full-length special, Kiff and her friends haunt a house on Halloween to save it from being sold. Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Special (streaming on Disney+)

"Rabbit Paints a Pumpkin" – Rabbit discovers her pumpkin is too small for the Hundred Acre Painted Pumpkin Parade. Me & Mickey Season 3 Halloween Special Episode (streaming on Disney+)

"Funny Halloween Filters" – Mickey shares some of his favorite Halloween filters. Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes (streaming on Disney+)

"Eeyore Goes Trick or Treating" – Pooh Bear takes Eeyore trick-or-treating for the first time.

"Rabbit, Bea Make a Jack-O-Lantern" – Pooh Bear helps Rabbit and Bea carve a pumpkin.

Oct. 17 Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2 (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

Reginald the Vampire returns for its second season, following Reginald Andres, who is adjusting to his new life as a vampire while navigating the complexities of the undead world.

Oct. 19 Late Night with the Devil (2023) (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss.

Oct. 21 Carved (2024) (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin. Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, and more.

Oct. 22 FX's What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Premiere (streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers)

After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century – not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street). In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon – all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

Oct. 23 Primos Halloween Special Episodes (streaming on Disney+)

"Summer of Hacienda Chills" – Tater and Lotlot uncover the reason why the summer has been so spook.

"Summer of Los Bots" – Tater wants payback for being Fordita's lab rat. SuperKitties Season 2 Halloween Episodes (streaming on Disney+)

"Super Spooky House" – The Kitties face their fears and enter the Super Spooky House.

"Pumpkin Ball" – When the Pumpkin Ball is stolen, it's up to the SuperKitties to get it back in time for the Halloween Party.