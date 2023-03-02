Everything Coming to Showtime in March 2023
March is officially here, and Showtime is wasting no time rolling out new titles. The start of a new month is set to bring dozens of new additions to the Showtime streaming library, giving subscribers the chance to catch some fan-favorite series and films, including the return of one hit Showtime original drama.
March will be a month of both endings and beginnings. As the season finale of the Bryan Cranston-led Your Honor drops, subscribers can also look forward to the highly-anticipated Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the thriller drama series has been a massive hit as it follows a group of plane crash survivors in both the past and the present. March will also see Showtime marking two special occasions. With March marking Women's History month, the streamer is celebrating the occasion with a powerhouse collection of female-led films titled the Women Being Bad(Ass) collection. March also marks the Oscars, and Showtime this month also features a new Oscar Nominated & Winning Films collection with titles like Moonlight, Whiplash, and The Untouchables, as well as some of this year's nominees like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Meanwhile, amid January's announcement that Showtime will change to "Paramount+ with Showtime" across linear and streaming later this year, the Paramount Network original series Waco will be available to stream on Showtime this month.
Showtime Originals - 'Your Honor' Season Finale
Finale Date: Friday, March 17
Synopsis: "In season two of YOUR HONOR, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge. Michael Desiato (Cranston) has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez), a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina (Hope Davis), who has other ideas for the family business. Moreover, daughter Fia Baxter (Lilli Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the fallout of her boyfriend's shooting by a bullet that was intended for her brother, Carlo (Jimi Stanton), who is now more determined than ever to follow in his father's criminal footsteps. Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.), who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run. Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) has big plans for her empire but little faith in Little Mo's (Keith Machekanyanga) allegiance. New mayor Charlie Figaro (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) aims to keep the peace among the warring factions, but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. And Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (guest star Margo Martindale), uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin's, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello (guest star Amy Landecker) unearths some startling revelations of her own. The domino effect of Adam's death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?"
Showtime Originals - 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, March 24
Synopsis: "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."
Movies
March 1
Adventureland
American Gigolo
A Month by the Lake
An Imperfect Murder
Beautiful Girls
Black Sunday
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chinatown
Crash
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father
Death Wish
Fargo
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Flight
Holy Smoke
House arrest
I Am Woman
Letters from Iwo Jima
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Paid in Full
Rift
Saved!
Shakespeare in Love
Small Town Wisconsin
Smoke
Starting Over
The Birdcage
The Conversation
The First Nudie Musical
The General's Daughter
The Sunlit Night
The Untouchables
The Wiz
Tootsie
Top Five
What If
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
March 18
The Last Manhunt
March 30
Annihilation
March 31
Margin Call
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Women Being Bad(Ass) Collection
Another Girl
Becky
Crawl
Daughter of the Wolf
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eve's Bayou
Fatal Attraction
Inbetween Girl
Infinite Storm
Losing Isaiah
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Out of the Blue
Pimp
Sound of Violence
Teeth
The Carnivores
The Novice
Oscar Nominated & Winning Films Collection
American Graffiti
A River Runs Through It
A Simple Plan
Atlantic City
Babel
Boyhood
Cold Mountain
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Flags of Our Fathers
Fly Away Home
Ice Castles
Inside Llewyn Davis
Lady Bird
Letters from Iwo Jima
Match Point
Moonlight
Moonstruck
Shirley Valentine
Stand By Me
Starting Over
The Elephant Man
The English Patient
The Fighter
The Florida Project
The Hunt for Red October
The Lighthouse
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Reader
Whiplash