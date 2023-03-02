March is officially here, and Showtime is wasting no time rolling out new titles. The start of a new month is set to bring dozens of new additions to the Showtime streaming library, giving subscribers the chance to catch some fan-favorite series and films, including the return of one hit Showtime original drama. March will be a month of both endings and beginnings. As the season finale of the Bryan Cranston-led Your Honor drops, subscribers can also look forward to the highly-anticipated Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the thriller drama series has been a massive hit as it follows a group of plane crash survivors in both the past and the present. March will also see Showtime marking two special occasions. With March marking Women's History month, the streamer is celebrating the occasion with a powerhouse collection of female-led films titled the Women Being Bad(Ass) collection. March also marks the Oscars, and Showtime this month also features a new Oscar Nominated & Winning Films collection with titles like Moonlight, Whiplash, and The Untouchables, as well as some of this year's nominees like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Meanwhile, amid January's announcement that Showtime will change to "Paramount+ with Showtime" across linear and streaming later this year, the Paramount Network original series Waco will be available to stream on Showtime this month. In order to catch these awesome titles and more, you will need a Showtime subscription. You can sign up for a monthly subscription ($10.99 per month) or an annual subscription ($99 per year) by clicking here. Showtime is also available as a bundled option with Paramount+, dubbed Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The bundle gives subscribers access to all content in both streaming service's libraries. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Showtime in March 2023.

Showtime Originals - 'Your Honor' Season Finale Finale Date: Friday, March 17

Synopsis: "In season two of YOUR HONOR, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge. Michael Desiato (Cranston) has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez), a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina (Hope Davis), who has other ideas for the family business. Moreover, daughter Fia Baxter (Lilli Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the fallout of her boyfriend's shooting by a bullet that was intended for her brother, Carlo (Jimi Stanton), who is now more determined than ever to follow in his father's criminal footsteps. Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.), who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run. Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) has big plans for her empire but little faith in Little Mo's (Keith Machekanyanga) allegiance. New mayor Charlie Figaro (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) aims to keep the peace among the warring factions, but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. And Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (guest star Margo Martindale), uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin's, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello (guest star Amy Landecker) unearths some startling revelations of her own. The domino effect of Adam's death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?" prevnext

Showtime Originals - 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, March 24

Synopsis: "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over." prevnext

Movies March 1

Adventureland

American Gigolo

A Month by the Lake

An Imperfect Murder

Beautiful Girls

Black Sunday

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chinatown

Crash

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father

Death Wish

Fargo

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Flight

Holy Smoke

House arrest

I Am Woman

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Paid in Full

Rift

Saved!

Shakespeare in Love

Small Town Wisconsin

Smoke

Starting Over

The Birdcage

The Conversation

The First Nudie Musical

The General's Daughter

The Sunlit Night

The Untouchables

The Wiz

Tootsie

Top Five

What If

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! March 18

The Last Manhunt March 30

Annihilation March 31

Margin Call

Zack and Miri Make a Porno prevnext

Women Being Bad(Ass) Collection Another Girl

Becky

Crawl

Daughter of the Wolf

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eve's Bayou

Fatal Attraction

Inbetween Girl

Infinite Storm

Losing Isaiah

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Out of the Blue

Pimp

Sound of Violence

Teeth

The Carnivores

The Novice prevnext