Everything Coming to HBO Max in March 2023
Fresh things are springing in the HBO Max streaming library next month. With February nearly over, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer is set to grow its library with a new round of additions hitting the content catalog in March 2023, including new and returning series and films!
The new month will see plenty of new titles, like the debut of the Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian-starring series Rain Dogs, as well as the documentary premiere of the "epic, emotional, and interconnected story" All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. In addition to all-new titles to the HBO Max library, March will also be marked by new seasons of returning favorites, including Succession and Perry Mason, which are set to return for their respective fourth and second seasons. March will also see some conclusions, with the debut season of the streamer's breakout new series The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, set to conclude. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in March 2023.
March 1 - March 2
March 1
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
Basic, 2003 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
The Expendables, 2010
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
Milk, 2008 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
Sinister, 2012
Spawn, 1997
Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
The Wife, 2018
This is the End, 2013
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
You Got Served, 2004
March 2
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 6 - March 8
March 6
Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)
March 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021
March 12 - March 19
March 12
The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)
March 17
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
March 19
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 23 - March 29
March 23
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
March 26
Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
March 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead
What's leaving HBO Max in March?
March 1
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
March 7
Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, 2023
March 8
Cries From Syria, 2017 (HBO)
March 14
Arthur Miller: Writer, 2018 (HBO)
Ron's Gone Wrong, 2021
March 22
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
Mandrake Telefilm Part 1, 2013 (HBO)
Mandrake Telefilm Part 2, 2013 (HBO)
March 30
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Hitman's Wife Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
March 31
3:10 To Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
10, 1979
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, 1999
A Happening Of Monumental Proportions, 2022 (HBO)
Aeon Flux, 2006 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Around the World In 80 Days, 1956
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Beerfest, 2006
Before Sunrise, 1995
Before Sunset, 2004
The Best of Blaxploitation, 2023
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big Sleep, 1946
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Black Nativity, 2013 Director's Cut (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Body Heat, 1981
Border, 2018 (HBO)
The Boy Who Could Fly, 1989
Camelot, 1967
The Campaign, 2012
Cannery Row, 1982
Chappelle's Show, Seasons 1-2
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982 (HBO)
Colossal, 2017 (HBO)
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Children of the Damned, 1964
City Slickers, 1991
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994
Cleopatra Jones, 1973
Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975
Colossal, 2016
Contagion, 2011
Dances With Wolves, 1990 Extended Version (HBO)
Dating Amber, 2020
Deep Impact, 1998 (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dogfight, 1991
Down Terrace, 2022 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Elvis: That's the Way it is, 1970
Ender's Game, 2013 (HBO)
Escape Plan, 2013 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Flipped, 2010
Four Weddings and A Funeral, 1994 (HBO)
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Girlfriends, 1978
Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
A Guy Named Joe, 1943
Hall Pass, 2011
Happy Endings, 2011
Hooper, 1978
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
The Hunger, 1983
Innerspace, 1987
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Kick-Ass, 2010 (HBO)
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
Les Misérables, 1998
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016
Logan's Run, 1976