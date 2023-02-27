Fresh things are springing in the HBO Max streaming library next month. With February nearly over, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer is set to grow its library with a new round of additions hitting the content catalog in March 2023, including new and returning series and films!

The new month will see plenty of new titles, like the debut of the Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian-starring series Rain Dogs, as well as the documentary premiere of the "epic, emotional, and interconnected story" All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. In addition to all-new titles to the HBO Max library, March will also be marked by new seasons of returning favorites, including Succession and Perry Mason, which are set to return for their respective fourth and second seasons. March will also see some conclusions, with the debut season of the streamer's breakout new series The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, set to conclude. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in March 2023.