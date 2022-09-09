Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 9)

As another weekend approaches, Netflix is getting ready for a weekend full of binges. With an incoming list of titles numbering in the dozens, the streaming giant is looking to put check a few of those items off, with five new titles, all Netflix original series and films, arriving in the streaming library his weekend. This weekend's round of additions include Season 5 of the popular series Cobra Kai and several new original film, including the Queen Latifah-starring movie End of the Road. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Cobra Kai: Season 5' Netflix's hit original series Cobra Kai, the YouTube-turned Netflix series, is returning for its fifth season on Friday, Sept. 9. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who's been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi. In Season 5, Terry will lead Cobra Kai into a new regime as Daniel, Johnny, and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

'End of the Road' A mother will fight to protect her family when road trip goes wrong when Netflix's new original film End of the Road arrives on the platform this weekend. Debuting on Friday, End of the Road stars Queen Latifah as Brenda, a widowed mother who decides to move her family across the country after losing her job. Their journey across the country is anything but smooth, though, and Brenda soon finds herself fighting to protect her family when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger." Along with Queen Latifah, the film also stars Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, and Frances Lee McCain.

'No Limit' Netflix's new film No Limit drops in the streaming library on Friday. Described by the streamer as a "visually arresting romantic drama," No Limit follows the story of Roxana and Pascal Gauthier, a world champion freediver." After meeting Pascal, Roxana falls head over heels in love and "becomes both lover and student" as Pascal introduces her "into an extreme sport that's as enthralling as it is death defying." No Limit stars Camille Rowe and Sofiane Zermani.

What else is being added this weekend? Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2

"After receiving life-altering news, Pol struggles to find a new normal. Meanwhile, his classmates navigate their own personal and academic obstacles." Narco-Saints

"An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events."

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix will say goodbye to the popular animated children's film How to Train Your Dragon 2. The film is set to exit on Saturday and will be followed by several more departures throughout the month. Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies Leaving 9/19/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3