Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 23)

A new weekend means a slate of fresh arrivals in the Netflix streaming library, and the streamer's expanding catalogue leaves plenty of reasons to get excited. This weekend, the streamer will follow up this week's rollout of titles that included Thai Cave Rescue and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with eight all-new additions, including seven originals like Tyler Perry's drama film A Jazzman's Blues and Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy.

'A Jazzman's Blues' Tyler Perry's drama film A Jazzman's Blues arrives on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 23. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of Bayou and Leanne, a young Black couple in the deep South as they navigate 40 years of secrets and lies. The film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer along with Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.

'Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles' A new title is being stocked in the Pokemon library this weekend. On Friday, and after first premiering at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London, Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is set to premiere. The new animated special follows Ash, Goh, and Dawn as they uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world while investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus.

'Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy' Even more titles from the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise are coming to Netflix this weekend. After stocking Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar in August, Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 24 is adding Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy. The second of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, the film follows the Elric brothers on their long and winding journey as they face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/23/22

ATHENA – NETFLIX FILM

The Girls at the Back – NETFLIX SERIES

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Lou – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/24/22

Dynasty: Season 5

What's leaving this weekend? No titles are set to leave the streaming library this weekend, but that doesn't mean September's departures are over. With several days still left in the month, Netflix is keeping with its tradition of axing a mass amount of titles at the end of the month, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final binge before the below titles exit. Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley