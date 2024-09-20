Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 20)
Two new Netflix originals debut this weekend.
The list of new titles arriving on Netflix this weekend is light. After stocking everything from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry throughout the week, Netflix will give subscribers some time to catch up on recent additions as it adds just two new original titles to its content catalog this weekend, His Three Daughters and KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty.
'His Three Daughters'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 20
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another."
'KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 20
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives – but power and love are not for the faint of heart."
What's leaving this weekend?
All of the titles currently streaming on Netflix are staying put this weekend making it the perfect time to catch up on some soon-to-depart series and films.
Leaving 9/24
A Walk to Remember
Leaving 9/27
Force of Nature
Great News Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
Leaving 9/30
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6
The LEGO Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean's Holiday
Muriel's Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Entourage
Avail. 9/17
Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 9/18
Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES
Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES
