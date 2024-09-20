Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 20)

The list of new titles arriving on Netflix this weekend is light. After stocking everything from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry throughout the week, Netflix will give subscribers some time to catch up on recent additions as it adds just two new original titles to its content catalog this weekend, His Three Daughters and KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'His Three Daughters' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another."

'KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives – but power and love are not for the faint of heart."

What's leaving this weekend? All of the titles currently streaming on Netflix are staying put this weekend making it the perfect time to catch up on some soon-to-depart series and films. Leaving 9/24

A Walk to Remember Leaving 9/27

Force of Nature

Great News Seasons 1-2

Inheritance Leaving 9/30

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6

The LEGO Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean's Holiday

Muriel's Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Uncle Buck

Wild Things

The Wiz