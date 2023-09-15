Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 15)

A new weekend is here, which means a new round of bingeable additions at Netflix. This weekend, 11 new titles are hitting the shelves of the streaming library, including six new and returning Netflix original series and films. This weekend, subscribers have the chance to press play on everything from My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and The Pacific, to originals like Love at First sight and Surviving Summer Season 2. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Club: Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "This show is based on a true story set against the buzzing, transformative times of 1955 Istanbul. Matilda (32) has just been pardoned and released from prison after 17 years. This is her first day free and there is someone important she must reconnect with – a daughter, Rasel (17) who was raised an orphan while Matilda was locked away, and has grown up to become a rebellious young woman. When Matilda finds out that her daughter was accused of sabotaging a nightclub, she confronts the manager, who forces her to sign a blank check and to work at the club to repay the debt. There, she will meet her colleagues – an eclectic group of individuals from different backgrounds and religions who will learn to overcome their differences and their egos to become their own kind of family. With time, we will come to understand why Matilda was imprisoned, and why she's against the relationship Rasel has with a young muslim taxi driver who has stolen her heart."

'El Conde' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent. Feeding his appetite for evil to sustain his existence. After two hundred and fifty years of life, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear that the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the disappointing and opportunistic nature of his family, he finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counterrevolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship."

'Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands."

'Love at First Sight' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates? LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E Smith. Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips, the film is a reminder that timing is everything and true love can be found in the most unexpected places."

'Miseducation' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Miseducation is a teen comedy-drama that follows a young, self-absorbed, first year varsity student who, after a fall from grace at her previous elite private school, embarks on a mission to climb the social ranks at a small-town university, in the hopes of being the stand-out, popular girl she used to be. Thrust into varsity, with new challenges, Mbali Hadebe and her new, eclectic clique of friends, try to overcome various young adult struggles, while coming to terms with who they want to be and how they want to be perceived."

'Surviving Summer: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A year ago, Summer Torres made the best friends she'd ever had and romance blossomed with Ari Gibson. Inspired by that magical time in Shorehaven, Summer's been surfing constantly in the unforgiving breaks around Rockaway Beach, New York. A new dream has been forming – return to Shorehaven and become a career surfer, like her Aussie mates. Summer's mother, Margot, finally says yes to a trip down under, but this time she's coming to keep an eye on her unpredictable daughter. Poppy, Bodhi and Marlon are delighted to have Summer back, although Ari's feelings are more complicated. But no one can believe it when Summer announces she wants to make the State Team and compete at Nationals, just like them. Their jaws drop all over again when Summer crashes a final in the middle of the tryouts and rips. She's not just good, she's a contender. Problem is, when Summer miraculously makes the team, she also makes a mortal enemy of the team captain – Ari's new girlfriend, Wren."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

Intervention: Season 22

The Pacific

Wipeout Part 1 Avail. 9/16/23

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

What's leaving this weekend? Although no titles will be exiting Netflix this weekend, with September only being halfway over, there are still several titles on Netflix's September 2023 exiting titles list. Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies