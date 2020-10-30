Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 30)

It's the spookiest weekend of them all, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. This weekend, as people don their best costumes for Halloween 2020, the streaming giant will not be handing out candy, but rather a total of 35 new titles that are slated to be stocked in the streaming library, six of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. This new list of titles joins a long list of titles that have already rolled out throughout the month of October, including those on the streamer's "Netflix & Chills" lineup. That list of programs is every Netflix subscriber's go-to guide for compiling their Halloween 2020 binge. Of course, not everyone is a fan of the spooktacular month of October, and as this weekend also marks the start of November, the streamer is preparing to celebrate the holidays. Netflix has already unveiled its full holiday lineup, which includes titles set to be added throughout both November and December in the lead up to Christmas. That list can be viewed by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Bronx' Netflix is kicking off the weekend with plenty of action with its new original action film, Bronx. Set to debut on the streamer on Friday, Oct. 30, the film follows a team of cops who find themselves in over their heads while investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France when they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city's gangs. At risk of losing their jobs, or worse, they must try to set things right.

'The Day of the Lord' A retired priest hiding away from the world and his past will be pulled from retirement in Netflix's latest film, The Day of the Lord. The movie, a Netflix original, follows retired priest Menéndez, who is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past. He is pulled from retirement by his old friend Sebastián, who begs for help with his daughter, who may be possessed by the devil. Although Menéndez takes on the case hoping for redemption, is Sebastián's daughter really possessed? The Day of the Lord will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4' Netflix is promising another mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the Season 4 debut of Somebody Feed Phil. Initially premiering on the streamer back in January of 2018, the series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. Rosenthal's past adventures have seen him travel to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, London, and many more cities across the globe. The new adventure drops Friday.

'Suburra: Season 3' The unholy trinity - Church, State and Crime – is back on Netflix Friday for the third and final season of Suburra. The Netflix Italian original crime thriller, first debuting in October of 2016 and based on the novel of the same name, details how the Church, the state, organized crime, local gangs and real estate developers in Rome collide to blur the lines between the legal and the illicit in their quest for power. Season 2 will see the fight for land, money, and power intensify. It follows a list of protagonists, including Aureliano, Spadino, and Lele, with Season 3 set to deal with the aftermath of Lele's suicide and continues with the fight to the death over who gains control over the city.

'M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2' Netflix will start of the month of November with the return of its French-language series, M'entends-tu?, or Can You Hear Me?. The series follows the everyday lives of three friends – Fabiola, Carolanne, and Ada – who live in a low-income section of Montreal. Season 2, set to drop on Sunday, Nov. 1, is set two years after the events of Season 1 and finds Ada seeking to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 10/30/20:

His House – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/31/20:

The 12th Man Avail. 11/1/20:

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 10/30/20:

Kristy Leaving 10/31/20:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night