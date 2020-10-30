Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 30)
It's the spookiest weekend of them all, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. This weekend, as people don their best costumes for Halloween 2020, the streaming giant will not be handing out candy, but rather a total of 35 new titles that are slated to be stocked in the streaming library, six of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
This new list of titles joins a long list of titles that have already rolled out throughout the month of October, including those on the streamer's "Netflix & Chills" lineup. That list of programs is every Netflix subscriber's go-to guide for compiling their Halloween 2020 binge. Of course, not everyone is a fan of the spooktacular month of October, and as this weekend also marks the start of November, the streamer is preparing to celebrate the holidays. Netflix has already unveiled its full holiday lineup, which includes titles set to be added throughout both November and December in the lead up to Christmas. That list can be viewed by clicking here.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Bronx'
Netflix is kicking off the weekend with plenty of action with its new original action film, Bronx. Set to debut on the streamer on Friday, Oct. 30, the film follows a team of cops who find themselves in over their heads while investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France when they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city's gangs. At risk of losing their jobs, or worse, they must try to set things right.
'The Day of the Lord'
A retired priest hiding away from the world and his past will be pulled from retirement in Netflix's latest film, The Day of the Lord. The movie, a Netflix original, follows retired priest Menéndez, who is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past. He is pulled from retirement by his old friend Sebastián, who begs for help with his daughter, who may be possessed by the devil. Although Menéndez takes on the case hoping for redemption, is Sebastián's daughter really possessed? The Day of the Lord will be available for streaming on Friday.
'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4'
Netflix is promising another mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the Season 4 debut of Somebody Feed Phil. Initially premiering on the streamer back in January of 2018, the series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. Rosenthal's past adventures have seen him travel to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, London, and many more cities across the globe. The new adventure drops Friday.
'Suburra: Season 3'
The unholy trinity - Church, State and Crime – is back on Netflix Friday for the third and final season of Suburra. The Netflix Italian original crime thriller, first debuting in October of 2016 and based on the novel of the same name, details how the Church, the state, organized crime, local gangs and real estate developers in Rome collide to blur the lines between the legal and the illicit in their quest for power. Season 2 will see the fight for land, money, and power intensify. It follows a list of protagonists, including Aureliano, Spadino, and Lele, with Season 3 set to deal with the aftermath of Lele's suicide and continues with the fight to the death over who gains control over the city.
'M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2'
Netflix will start of the month of November with the return of its French-language series, M'entends-tu?, or Can You Hear Me?. The series follows the everyday lives of three friends – Fabiola, Carolanne, and Ada – who live in a low-income section of Montreal. Season 2, set to drop on Sunday, Nov. 1, is set two years after the events of Season 1 and finds Ada seeking to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 10/30/20:
His House – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/31/20:
The 12th Man
Avail. 11/1/20:
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 10/30/20:
Kristy
Leaving 10/31/20:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Leaving 11/1/20:
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Avail. 10/27/20:
Blood of Zeus – NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/28/20:
Holidate – NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY