Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 22)

A new weekend in October means another round of fresh titles headed to the Netflix streaming library from the lengthy October 2021 content list. After stocking the library full with titles like MAID, Titanic, and There’s Someone Inside Your House, Netflix is treating subscribers to nine new awesome additions this weekend, seven of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.

Up first on the list of this weekend’s new additions is Adventure Beast, a hilarious adult animated comedy following wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive. The series is sure to generate plenty of buzz online as it reveals some risqué facts about the world around us. Susbcribers will also be treated to a new season of Netflix’s hit drama series Locke & Key, the streamer’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s book series of the same name, as well as the debut of an all-new reality TV show, which will join the likes of Netflix’s growing reality lineup that already includes Love Is Blind and The Circle. To check out the full list of October 2021 incoming titles, click here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Adventure Beast’

Netflix is embarking on a journey where other wildlife shows are too polite to go in its new adult animated comedy Adventure Beast. The 12-episode series centers on real-life humorist and nature lover Bradley Trevor Greive, who voices an animated version of himself. Together with his team of experts – “his fearless Junior Field Assistant and favorite niece, Bonnie, and his fearful-of-absolutely-everything Senior Field Assistant, Dietrich” – BTG travels the globe studying and rescuing animals, often putting himself in danger as he shares “astonishing, sometimes risqué facts” about the creatures he encounters. Adventure Beast arrives on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 22.

‘Locke & Key: Season 2’

https://youtu.be/EZKWJ01jNOI

Netflix is unlocking the door on Locke & Key Season 2 on Friday! An adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comic book series of the same name, the Netflix original series centers on the Locke siblings, who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts following the gruesome murder of their father. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death and that give them various powers and abilities. However, a demon seeking out the keys will stop at nothing to steal them.

From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Petrice Jones as Scot, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser.

‘Roaring Twenties’

Netflix’s reality TV lineup is growing by yet another addition this week. On Friday, the streamer is debuting the first season of its new series Roaring Twenties. Described by the streamer as a “coming-of-age story,” the series follows eight twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas as they set out to find success in life and love, all while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 10/22/21:

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job – NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth – NETFLIX FILM

Maya and the Three – NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/24/21:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix subscribers can rejoice, because only Season 1 of The Mist is leaving the streaming library this weekend. While this weekend’s departures are light, Netflix still plans to do a little house cleaning before the month’s end in order to welcome in the November 2021 titles. This means that subscribers may want to consider giving the below titles a final watch before they disappear from the content catalogue.

Leaving 10/27/21:

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving 10/28/21:

Pup Star

Leaving 10/30/21:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/19/21:

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/20/21:

Found – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth – NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/21/21:

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders – NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate – NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop – NETFLIX SERIES