Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 24)

Netflix may be gearing up for a long list of new arrivals in June, but not before it finishes checking off titles from the May 2024 content list. This weekend, the final weekend of the month, the streamer is set to add five new titles to the streaming library, including original titles like Jennifer Lopez's Atlas and the new Jurassic World: Chaos Theory series. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What was added this week? Avail. 5/20/24

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/21/24

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY

Wildfire Seasons 1-4 Avail. 5/22/24

Act Your Age Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/23/24

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

In Good Hands 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Tires – NETFLIX SERIES

What's leaving this weekend? Seasons 3 and 4 of Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure are leaving Netflix on Sunday, with more than two dozen other TV series and movies set to depart this upcoming week. Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4 Leaving 5/31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail

'My Oni Girl' Premiere Date: Friday, May 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Yearning to get along with others and not be disliked, first-year high school student Hiiragi lives in Japan's Yamagata prefecture and finds himself unable to say no whenever someone requests something of him. Even though he tries his best to do things for others, it never goes well, leaving him with no one he can call a friend. One summer day, while unsuccessfully carrying out yet another request, he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi, who has come to the human world to search for her mother. She does whatever she pleases and is the complete opposite of Hiiragi."

'Mulligan Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, May 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Allegiances are tested when the grim realities of life on an empty, alien-ravaged planet start to sink in for President Mulligan and his rag-tag band of survivors. (No plumbing! No food! Movies are just plays now!) In order to rebuild society they'll have to overcome feral cub scouts, a cruise ship with a deadly secret, and each other."

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Premiere Date: Friday, May 24

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of "The Nublar Six" are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own."

'Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow' Premiere Date: Friday, May 24

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY tells the story of the beloved PBS children's series 'Reading Rainbow,' its iconic host LeVar Burton, and the challenges its creators faced in cultivating a love of reading through television. Two seconds into the bubbling synth sounds of its theme song will have a child of the 1980s or '90s exclaiming "Reading Rainbow!" Such is the beloved nature of the classic children's literary television show that introduced millions of kids to the wonder of books. Not only did the series insist on having kids speak to kids about their favorite stories, Reading Rainbow introduced the world to one of the most adored television hosts of all time, LeVar Burton. Thanks to his direct, non-patronizing and, most importantly, kind delivery, Burton became a conduit to learning for children of every background -- delving behind the pages to the people, places, and things each new story explored."