New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in May 2024

A new month is almost here, and Netflix is getting ready to settle into May with some binge-worthy content. On Wednesday, the streamer released its full list of titles arriving in May 2024, and along with plenty of anticipated movies and TV series like Eat Pray Love, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more, Netflix has dozens of original movies and shows coming to the streaming platform next month. The May content list includes more than 60 new Netflix originals will drop throughout the month. Most anticipated in the line-up is Bridgerton Season 3. The upcoming season of Netflix's hit historical drama will adapt Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton as it documents the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. May will also bring with it the debut of Unfrosted, a Netflix film from Jerry Seinfeld that explores the origins Pop-Tart. Elsewhere in May, subscribers will be able to press play on titles like the documentary The Final: Attack on Wembley, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román, and Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. May will also kick off Netflix's 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which runs from May 2 through May 12 in Los Angeles. Coinciding with the event, the streamer is set to pack its streaming library with plenty of comedy titles, including a six-part live event from John Mulaney, as well as Katt Williams: Woke Foke, Roast of Tom Brady, and Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in May 2024.

May 1 - May 5 Deaw Special: Super Soft Power – NETFLIX COMEDY (Avail. 5/1)

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life. Down The Rabbit Hole – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/1)

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli's lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father's criminal activities. Frankly Speaking – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/1)

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/1)

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans – but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India. A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/2)

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Beautiful Rebel – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/2)

The origin story of one of Italy's greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry. Secrets of the Neanderthals – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/2)

SECRETS OF THE NEANDERTHALS take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery – the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century. T・P BON – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 5/2)

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past – while watching history unfold. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (Avail. 5/3)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Postcards – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/3)

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets. Selling the OC: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/3)

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors. The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/3)

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything. Unfrosted – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/3)

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. The Atypical Family – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/4)

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world – until a mysterious woman changes everything. Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (Avail. 5/4)

Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix's second livestreamed stand-up event. Roast of Tom Brady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (Avail. 5/5)

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. prevnext

May 6 - May 10 John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) (Avail. 5/6)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) (Avail. 5/7)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Super Rich in Korea – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/7)

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came. The Final: Attack on Wembley – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/8)

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) (Avail. 5/8) Bodkin – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/9)

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. The Guardian of the Monarchs – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/9)

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) (Avail. 5/9) Mother of The Bride – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/9)

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom's father is her ex. Thank You, Next – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/9)

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends. Blood of Zeus: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 5/10)

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus. Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/10)

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) (Avail. 5/10) Living with Leopards – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/10)

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary. Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 5/10)

The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their daring quest to find the black Rayquaza, with Liko and Roy upping their skills at every twist and turn! The Ultimatum: South Africa – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/10)

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment. prevnext

May 11 - May 15 Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 5/11)

Comedy's biggest stars gather to honor – and roast – Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony. Princess Power: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 5/13)

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/15)

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives. prevnext

May 16 - May 20 Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/16)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Maestro in Blue: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/16)

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth – or hide it. The 8 Show – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/17)

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in an irresistible but brutal show where they earn money as time passes. Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR (Avail. 5/17)

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power. Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 5/17)

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn – but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride. Golden Kamuy – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/19)

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/20)

In a globe-trotting season spanning four continents, the international success of the family business gives the Kretzes a taste for travel and adventure. prevnext

May 21 - May 25 Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY (Avail. 5/21)

From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special. Toughest Forces on Earth – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/22)

This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment. El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 5/23)

This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history. Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man – NETFLIX COMEDY (Avail. 5/23)

Franco Escamilla takes the stage with tales of teenage romance gone wrong, featuring painfully long kisses and rockstar cameos with surprising outcomes. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 5/23)

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups. In Good Hands 2 – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/23)

A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved mother and wife? Tires – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/23)

At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line. Atlas – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/24)

A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Mulligan: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 5/24)

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what's left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence. My Oni Girl – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 5/24)

A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom. prevnext