Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2024

May is just a few days away, and in preparation of the new month, Netflix has released its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in May 2024. While some new content will premiere on May 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new additions coming to Netflix in May include the highly-anticipated third season of Bridgerton, which shifts focus to the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, as well as Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted. Other titles like Selling the OC Season 3 and comedy specials such as a six-part live event from John Mulaney, which coincides with the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest, also highlight the May content list. Meanwhile, popular films like Blended, Eat Pray Love, The Equalizer, Jumanji (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more will be stocked next month.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2024.