Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2024
Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in May — from original to licensed content.
May is just a few days away, and in preparation of the new month, Netflix has released its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in May 2024. While some new content will premiere on May 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new additions coming to Netflix in May include the highly-anticipated third season of Bridgerton, which shifts focus to the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, as well as Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted. Other titles like Selling the OC Season 3 and comedy specials such as a six-part live event from John Mulaney, which coincides with the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest, also highlight the May content list. Meanwhile, popular films like Blended, Eat Pray Love, The Equalizer, Jumanji (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more will be stocked next month.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2024.
Coming 5/1
Avail. 5/1/24
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Coming 5/2 – 5/10
Avail. 5/2/24
A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES
Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
T・P BON (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/3/24
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Unfrosted – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/4/24
The Atypical Family (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Avail. 5/5/24
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Avail. 5/6/24
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Reba Seasons 1-6
Avail. 5/7/24
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Super Rich in Korea (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/8/24
The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
War Dogs
Avail. 5/9/24
Bodkin – NETFLIX SERIES
The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Mother of the Bride – NETFLIX FILM
Sing Street
Thank You, Next (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/10
Blood of Zeus Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Living with Leopards (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 5/11 – 5/20
Avail. 5/11/24
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/13/24
Archer Seasons 1-13
Princess Power Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/14/24
Married at First Sight Season 15
Avail. 5/15/24
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Clovehitch Killer
Avail. 5/16/24
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue Season 2 (GR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Upgrade
Avail. 5/17
The 8 Show (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/19/24
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/20/24
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 5/21 – 5/31
Avail. 5/21/24
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY
Wildfire Seasons 1-4
Avail. 5/22/24
Act Your Age Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/23/24
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
In Good Hands 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Tires – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/24/24
Atlas – NETFLIX FILM
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mulligan Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
My Oni Girl (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/28/24
Burnt
Avail. 5/29/24
Bionic (BR)- NETFLIX FILM
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Patrick Melrose
Avail. 5/30/24
Eric (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Geek Girl (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/31/24
A Part of You (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Raising Voices (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Coming Soon
Buying London-Netflix Series
The Life You Wanted-Netflix Series
Monster-Netflix Film
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in May, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Love Is Blind Season 6
The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.
Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
The Circle Season 6
Netflix's favorite original game show is officially back, with more spicy chats, cheeky emojis, and flirty messages. The hit series brings together a group of contestants competing to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer, pitting players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building.
New episodes of The Circle Season 6 drop weekly.prevnext
Scoop
Inspired by real events, Scoop stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the British journalist who landed the infamous 2019 Prince Andrew Newsnight interview. Directed by Philip Martin, the movie is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing and filming the interview. It stars Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell.
Scoop is available to stream now on Netflix.prev