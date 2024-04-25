Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2024

Netflix may be preparing to add dozens of new titles next month, but it is also getting ready to say goodbye to plenty of others. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in May 2024. Fans of Uncut Gems, The Great Gatsby, Happy Gilmore, The Hunger Games franchise, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in May 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

Leaving 5/1 - 5/26 Leaving 5/1/24

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance Leaving 5/2/24

Survive the Night Leaving 5/3/24

Arctic Dogs Leaving 5/8/24

Uncut Gems Leaving 5/9/24

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Leaving 5/10/24

St. Vincent Leaving 5/11/24

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Where the Crawdads Sing Leaving 5/14/24

Fifty Shades of Black Leaving 5/19/24

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3 Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4 prevnext

Leaving 5/31 Leaving 5/31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail prevnext

