Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2024
Netflix may be preparing to add dozens of new titles next month, but it is also getting ready to say goodbye to plenty of others. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in May 2024. Fans of Uncut Gems, The Great Gatsby, Happy Gilmore, The Hunger Games franchise, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in May 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
Leaving 5/1 - 5/26
Leaving 5/1/24
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Leaving 5/2/24
Survive the Night
Leaving 5/3/24
Arctic Dogs
Leaving 5/8/24
Uncut Gems
Leaving 5/9/24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving 5/10/24
St. Vincent
Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving 5/14/24
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving 5/19/24
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/22/24
The Boxtrolls
Leaving 5/26/24
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 5/31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
