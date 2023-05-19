Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 19)

The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are about to get a little fuller this weekend, with five new additions arriving from the streamer's May 2023 content list. All set to arrive on Friday, following a list of other titles that dropped throughout the week, all five of the new additions are Netflix original series and films, with subscribers set to press play on everything from Selling Sunset Season 6 to the debut of the Netflix film Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom, the premiere of the new Netflix original series Muted, and more. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom' Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince." prevnext

'Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery' Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, a spirited cop's investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth." prevnext

'Muted' Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underaged. During that time, Sergio hasn't said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal." prevnext

'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset." prevnext

'Young, Famous & African' Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who's who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix's streaming library will only be growing, with no departures scheduled. However, with several days still left in the month, the streamer does still have some exits up its sleeve. Leaving 5/27/23

Collateral Beauty Leaving 5/29/23

The 2nd Leaving 5/31/23

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young prevnext