Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 19)
The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are about to get a little fuller this weekend, with five new additions arriving from the streamer's May 2023 content list. All set to arrive on Friday, following a list of other titles that dropped throughout the week, all five of the new additions are Netflix original series and films, with subscribers set to press play on everything from Selling Sunset Season 6 to the debut of the Netflix film Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom, the premiere of the new Netflix original series Muted, and more.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince."
'Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, a spirited cop's investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth."
'Muted'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underaged. During that time, Sergio hasn't said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal."
'Selling Sunset' Season 6
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset."
'Young, Famous & African' Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, May 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who's who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright."
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix's streaming library will only be growing, with no departures scheduled. However, with several days still left in the month, the streamer does still have some exits up its sleeve.
Leaving 5/27/23
Collateral Beauty
Leaving 5/29/23
The 2nd
Leaving 5/31/23
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/16/23
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/17/23
Faithfully Yours – NETFLIX FILM
Fanfic – NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Working: What We Do All Day – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/18/23
Kitti Katz – NETFLIX FAMILY
XO, Kitty – NETFLIX SERIES
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – NETFLIX SERIES