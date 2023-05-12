Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 12)
A new weekend is here, which means new titles are headed to the Netflix streaming library. After stocking dozens of new titles throughout the first days of the month, Netflix this weekend will roll out six new additions to its content catalogue, including four Netflix original series and films, like Queer Eye Season 7 and Black Knight.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Black Knight'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights – and they're far from your average deliverymen."
'Call Me Kate'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Type: Licensed Title
Synopsis: "A feature documentary which captures Katharine Hepburn's spirit and determination, exploring her story using her own words, through a combination of hours of previously hidden and intimate audio tapes, video and photographic archive."
'The Mother'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men."
'Mulligan'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America and form a more perfect union?"
'Queer Eye: Season 7'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "From beignets to ben-yays! The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye is back for a seventh season. Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start."
'UglyDolls'
Premiere Date: Saturday, May 13
Type: Licensed Title
Synopsis: "In Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. When Moxy and the UglyDolls discover Perfection, a town where dolls are seen through a strict model of attractiveness, they confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing."