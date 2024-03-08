Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 8)

We may be losing an hour of sleep this weekend as we set clocks forward an hour with Daylight Saving Time, but Netflix is brightening the weekend with a round of new additions. This weekend, is set to add three new titles from its March 2024 content catalog, bringing fans everything from Season 4 of the Canadian reality glassblowing competition Blown Away to the Millie Bobby Brown dark fantasy film Damsel.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.