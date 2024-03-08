Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 8)
Three new Netflix originals debut this daylight savings weekend.
We may be losing an hour of sleep this weekend as we set clocks forward an hour with Daylight Saving Time, but Netflix is brightening the weekend with a round of new additions. This weekend, is set to add three new titles from its March 2024 content catalog, bringing fans everything from Season 4 of the Canadian reality glassblowing competition Blown Away to the Millie Bobby Brown dark fantasy film Damsel.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Blown Away: Season 4'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 8
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000."
'Damsel'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 8
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."
'Queen of Tears'
Premiere Date: Saturday, March 9
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis – until love miraculously begins to bloom again."
What's leaving this weekend?
No titles will be leaving Netflix this weekend, but that doesn't mean subscribers are out of the clear just yet. With March having only just begun, there's still plenty of time for Netflix to give titles the boot.
Leaving 3/12/24
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving 3/14/24
The Giver
Leaving 3/15/24
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving 3/17/24
The Cursed
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/4/24
Hot Wheels Let's Race – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/5/24
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/6/24
Full Swing: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/7/24
The Gentlemen (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Signal (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES