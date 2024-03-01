Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 1)

February is officially over, and Netflix is wasting no time checking titles off of its March 2024 content list. This weekend, the streamer is set to add 32 new titles to its streaming library, including the original film You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack, its latest live event The Netflix Slam, Dumb and Dumber, and more, giving subscribers plenty of options for their next binge. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Furies' Premiere Date: Friday, March 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Seeking to avenge her father's death, Lyna, a young woman yearning for the simplicity of a normal life, finds herself entangled in the intricate web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld. Despite her determination to resist the unrelenting pull of destiny, she soon realizes that escaping her fate will be far from simple."

'Somebody Feed Phil' Season 7 Premiere Date: Friday, March 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Join globe-trotting food enthusiast Phil Rosenthal as he embarks on new delectable adventures in Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil." Season 7 is bigger than ever, with 8 new episodes following Phil as he travels to Mumbai, Washington, D.C., Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, The "Real" Orlando, Taipei, and Scotland; uncovering hidden gems and encountering the heart and soul of each city with each bite. Phil forges connections through the universal language of food, celebrating the joy of discovery; and the shared experience of breaking bread together."

'Spaceman' Premiere Date: Friday, March 1

Type: Netflix film

Synopsis: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini."

'You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, March 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "From the filmmakers of The Silence of Others (winner of a Goya, two Emmys, a Peabody and shortlisted for the Oscars) comes You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack, a riveting and incisive deconstruction of the case that led to Spain's first #MeToo reckoning and resonated across Latin America. Departing from the sexual assault suffered by a young woman in 2016 at Spain's iconic "running of the bulls" (Sanfermines) by five men who call themselves "The Wolf Pack", the film gradually interweaves two other cases to shed light on the sexual violence that women experience everyday, building to Spain's first #MeToo turning point, where a million women and girls take to the streets chanting "Sister, I do believe you" and break their silence on social media with #Cuéntalo ("Tell Your Story"). Produced in secret, this documentary feature film is told through the words of the victim survivors -narrated by actors Natalia de Molina and Carolina Yuste- and the never-before-heard testimonies of people who were close to the events. Through this story, You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack gradually exposes the faultlines of sexism in the judiciary, the media, and society itself, and shows how a movement changed the way a country deals with sexual violence today."

'The Netflix Slam' Premiere Date: Saturday, March 2

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: "Netflix will stream its next live sports event, The Netflix Slam, headlined by 22-time Grand Slam men's singles title champion Rafael Nadal facing off against World No. 2 and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a special one-night tennis exhibition match. The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 12:30pm ET / 9:30pm CET inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 3/1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is marking the start of March with several departures. On Friday, both Bee Movie and This Is Where I Leave You leave, with the film Lady Bird set to exit on Saturday. The three titles will be the earliest exits from the lengthy list of March 2024 departures. Leaving 3/12/24

Miracle in Cell No. 7 Leaving 3/14/24

The Giver Leaving 3/15/24

Get on Up

Savages Leaving 3/17/24

The Cursed