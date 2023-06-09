Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 9)

The weekend is here, and those hoping for a relaxing weekend in front of the TV need to look no further than Netflix. After stocking dozens of new titles already in June, the streamer is dipping back into its June 2023 content list this weekend to bring subscribers eight new titles, including seven Netflix original series and films. Subscribers browsing through the content catalogue beginning Friday will be able to press play on everything from the new true crime documentary The Playing Card Killer to the second and final season of Netflix's Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Lot Like Love' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Sparks fly between Oliver and Emily on a long flight, but they agree they'd be a terrible match. Over the next seven years, destiny reunites the acquaintances time and again, but will they ever realize their love was meant to be?"

'Bloodhounds' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Two youngsters mired in a ruthlessly cutthroat money lending business risk their lives to bring down an evil loan shark."

'Human Resources: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others – Human Resources is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin."

'The Playing Card Killer' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Alfredo Galán Sotillo killed six people and tried to kill three others becoming the Spanish first serial killer. He chose his victims randomly and kill them with a pistol he illegally brought to Spain from Bosnia where he was with the Spanish Army on a humanitarian mission. He was sentenced to 142 years in prison. He will serve the maximum, 25 years. He will be released from prison when he is 52 years."

'Tex Mex Motors' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series."

'This World Can't Tear Me Down' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "An old friend returns to the neighborhood after several years away and struggles to recognize the world in which he grew up. Zerocalcare would like to do something for him but realizes that he is unable to help him feel at home again and make the right choice to find his place in the world. In This world can't tear me down, the narrative world, the unique language and the iconic and unmistakable characters of the Zerocalcare universe will return. Zero, Sarah, Secco, the Armadillo, the inevitable conscience of Zero, once again voiced by the unmistakable voice of Valerio Mastandrea, will be joined by a new main character: Cesare."

'The Wonder Weeks' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the comedy The Wonder Weeks we meet three couples. First, we meet the successful career-oriented Anne (Sallie Harmsen), who realizes after her maternity leave that life changes a lot with a baby. This puts a strain on her relationship with her husband Barry (Soy Kroon). She joins the Mama for Mamas club, a society for mothers founded by Kim (Katja Schuurman). Kim is married to Roos (Sarah Chronis), and together they are raising two children they had with the help of their good friend Kaj (Louis Talpa). However, things are not going very smoothly for them. Ilse (Yolanthe Cabau) and her husband Sabri (Ilias Ojja) also have their challenges. They struggle with how to raise their child as they come from different cultures. This creates friction within their relationship, especially when Sabri's mother moves in with them to help."

'You Do You' Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn't choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job – and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss."

What's leaving this weekend? No titles will be leaving the Netflix streaming library this weekend, but with June having only just begun, there are a few titles set to depart in the coming weeks that subscribers may want to consider giving one last watch. June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4 June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1 June 15

The Darkness June 19

Philomena June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3