Netflix's 'Bird Box 2' Trailer Is Here — Watch It Now

Netflix subscribers may want to cover their eyes, because the streamer is heading to Barcelona for its Bird Box sequel. On Monday, Netflix released the teaser for Bird Box Barcelona, the follow-up to 2018's Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock and was one of the most-watched movies in Netflix history.



Bullock, 58, does not star in the new film, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, and centers around a blindfolded father, Sebastian, played by Mario Casas, as he navigates "his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona" after "a mysterious force decimates the world's population," all while protecting his daughter, per the film's official synopsis. Along the way, he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors. The film also stars Barbarian breakout star Georgina Campbell. According to the trailer, the rules of survival remain the same: "Whatever you do, don't open your eyes."

The upcoming movie, slated to debut on Netflix on Friday, July 14, is set in the same world as the 2018 film, but producer Dylan Clark confirmed to Entertainment Weekly, "This is not a prequel." According to Clark, "the events that we see Malorie/Sandra Bullock endure in the original Bird Box are happening at the same time that Sebastian/Mario Casas is going through his journey." Clark added that moving the setting to Barcelona "gave us a chance to see how surviving this intense threat in an iconic city poses different challenges." Producer Chris Morgan explained that as they were working on the original film, they discussed how the apocalypse would play out in other areas of the world.



In the first movie, Bullock starred as Malorie, a mother attempting to protect her two children in a world now overrun by deadly creatures. The film, which also starred Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Lil Rel Howery and Machine Gun Kelly, was a massive success, with Netflix announcing in December 2018 that Bird Box was the streaming service's most-watched original movie in its first week on the platform.



Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor. Along with Casas and Campbell, the film also stars Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Bird Box Barcelona premieres on Netflix on July 14.