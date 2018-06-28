As the world celebrated the summer solstice on Thursday, streaming giant Netflix was getting ready to roll out a handful of new titles to help fill those extra hours of daylight.

Netflix is kicking off the first official summer weekend with the addition of several new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, giving subscribers hours of screen time to fill those extra hours during the day. Among the newest additions, set to roll out on the streaming platform from Friday to Sunday, is a new marijuana-infused cooking competition, a ’90s Disney favorite, and the second season of a popular Netflix original action series.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Brain on Fire

Based on the 2012 best-selling memoir of the same name, the Netflix film Brain on Fire tells the harrowing true tale of author and journalist for the New York Post Susannah Calahan, who contracted a mysterious illness that left doctors baffled. Suffering from memory loss and hallucinatory psychotic episodes, Calahan struggled to find an answer to her ailment, until, after a series of misdiagnosis, one doctor gave her a diagnosis and a second chance at life.



Brain on Fire, which initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, is set to be made available for streaming beginning Friday, June 22.

Cooking on High

Netflix is trying to make subscribers hungry for more than just another show to binge, promising an abundance of food cravings with its latest cooking show, Cooking on High.



The original series, a first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show, features two chefs going head-to-head as they compete to create the most delicious marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of celebrity judges.



Cooking on High makes its way to the streaming platform on Friday.

Derren Brown: Miracle

The streaming giant is bringing subscribers a mind-bending Netflix original series, recruiting the help of British illusionist Derren Brown for series that will leave viewers’ jaws hanging open.



Derren Brown: Miracle, a televised adaptation of the atheist’s stage show that is set to debut on the streaming platform on Friday, debunks the confines of fear, pain and disbelief through a series of stunts.



“It’s about the present moment, the stories we live by, and debunks faith healing along with the way. I never thought it would work and it ended up being the most extraordinary touring experience I’ve had,” Brown said in a recent tweet.



Derren Brown: Miracle follows Brown’s previous Netflix special, Derren Brown: The Push.

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

The heavy recovery operators of Southern Ontario return to Netflix in the second season of original series Heavy Rescue: 401.



With up to 400,000 vehicles traveling Ontario’s 400-series highways every day, and with section 401 being the busiest on the continent, first responders, heavy rescue crews, and maintenance teams grind long hours to keep the roads clean and safe and closures to a minimum.



Season 2 of Heavy Rescue: 401 premieres Friday, June 22.

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

On Friday, fans of Marvel’s Luke Cage will finally be able to sink their teeth into a new season of the popular Netflix original series.



While fans last saw Luke Cage being sprung from jail and joining forced with other vigilantes in the eight-episode “Defenders” miniseries, season 2 of Luke Cage will see Mike Colter’s character delving into his past and going up against new nemesis Bushmaster.



Season 2 will see the addition of several new characters, including Annabella Sciorra’s “dangerous downtown criminal” Rosalie Carbone, Gabrielle Dennis “brilliant, holistic doctor” Tilda Johnson, and Mustafa Shakir “natural leader” John McIver.

Us and Them

From award-winning actress and first time director René Liu, Us and Them, a romance film, will make its way to the streaming platform on Friday.



The film, which originally started as a short story before being brought to life on the big screen, follows the story of Lin Jianqing and Fang Xiaoxiao, who, over the course of 10 years, fall in love on a train, breakup, and then reconnect on a flight home.

Disney’s Tarzan

Although Netflix recently purged several Disney titles from its streaming library, Tarzan is swinging into the library on Saturday, June 23.



The popular Disney-favorite film tells the tale of the orphaned Tarzan, who is adopted and by the gorilla Kala and raised to live in the African jungle. It is not until a British expedition onto the continent that forces the meeting of Tarzan and Jane that Tarzan realizes that he is human.



With iconic songs like “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Tarzan, which originally swung into theaters in 1999, will guarantee some nostalgia for ’90s kids.

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

After three years with her girlfriend, Simone plans to come out to her conservative Jewish family, though her plans are thrown for a loop when she suddenly and unexpectedly finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef.



To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs), a Netflix film, will be made available for streaming on Sunday, June 24.

What’s Leaving

As the new additions roll in, several others will be rolling out, Netflix giving the axe to two titles this weekend.



Leaving 6/22/18:

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For



Leaving 6/23/18:

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

What Was Added This Week

Throughout the course of the week, the streaming platform welcomed two additional titles, adding them to their ever growing library of TV and movie collections.



Avail. 6/18/18:

Encerrados



Avail. 6/19/18:

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette