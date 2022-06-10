Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 10)
The weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure that subscribers have something new to watch! As you get home from work Friday night, the streaming giant will already be busy adding the latest additions to its streaming library. In fact, this weekend will see a total of 11 new titles headed to the streaming library, including seven Netflix original series and films. This weekend's roundup includes everything from Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget to the premiere of Netflix's new animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. Perhaps most anticipated, though, is the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, arriving on Netflix three months after the series concluded in the UK.
'Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness'
A brave young animal explorer will set out on an adventure to retrieve a powerful artifact in Netflix's new animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. Set to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, June 10, the film, based on a short-live graphic novel series by Chris Grine, follows Chickenhare, the adopted son of King Peter, a famous adventurer, who is part chicken and part hare. Together with his two trusty friend, Chickenhare embarks on a mission to find the Scepter of the Hamster of Darkness before his evil Uncle Lapin can get his paws on it.
'Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute'
Five months after his death, Netflix is honoring the late Bob Saget. On Friday, the streamer is A Tribute to Bob Saget. The comedy special sees Saget's friends and family paying their respects to the late actor and comedian, known as America's Dad." The special, filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, features Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos, as well as Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, and more. Saget passed away on January 9 at the age 65.
'Peaky Blinders: Season 6'
The saga of the Shelby family officially comes to an end when the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders finally makes its way stateside on Friday. Initially premiering in 2013 and created by Steven Knight, the British period crime drama follows the Shelby crime family after World War I and their rise to prominence and power. Arriving to the streaming platform following the show's Feb. 27 UK debut, Season 6 finds Murphy's Tommy Shelby facing off with various foes, but ultimately discovering that the most formidable enemy he has is himself. In addition to Murphy, the season also stars Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O'Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 6/10/22
Closet Monster
First Kill – NETFLIX SERIES
Intimacy – NETFLIX SERIES
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace – NETFLIX FILM
Vice
Avail. 6/11/22
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory – NETFLIX COMEDY
