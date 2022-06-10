Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 10)

The weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure that subscribers have something new to watch! As you get home from work Friday night, the streaming giant will already be busy adding the latest additions to its streaming library. In fact, this weekend will see a total of 11 new titles headed to the streaming library, including seven Netflix original series and films. This weekend's roundup includes everything from Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget to the premiere of Netflix's new animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. Perhaps most anticipated, though, is the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, arriving on Netflix three months after the series concluded in the UK.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.