Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 22)

July is more than halfway over, and after spending the past several weeks stocking the library with dozens of new additions, Netflix is tapping the brakes ever so slightly. This weekend will only see 3 new titles arriving in the streaming library from Netflix's July 2022 content list. The new arrivals, which follow a batch of new additions that came this past week, include two Netflix originals, with Blown Away returning for an all-new season and the star-studded film The Gray Man debuting. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blown Away: Season 3' Master artists will compete for the grand prize when Season 3 of Netflix's original competition series Blown Away drops on Friday, July 22. The series follows 10 master artists vying for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion by turning up the heat in glassblowing sculptures. Their works are judged by a panel of expert judges, including Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray, with Nick Uhas serving as host.

'The Gray Man' Netflix's latest star-studded original film, The Gray Man, arrives on the streaming platform on Friday. Directed by Avengers: Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo, action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as CIA operative Court Gentry, aka, Sierra Six. Having uncovered the agency's darkest secrets, Six is now the target of Chris Evans' Lloyd Hansen, a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head. Based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name, The Gray Man also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.

'ONE PIECE: New Episodes' New episodes of beloved anime series One Piece are headed to Netflix on Friday. An adaptation of the manga series of the same name, which was first published in weekly shonen jump in July 1997, the anime follows the epic story of Monkey D. Luffy, who along with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates sails through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. The first batch of seasons, Seasons 1 through 7, arrived on Netflix in May, with Season 8 to Season 13 arriving on Friday. The new batch of seasons will take the anime to the very end of the Water 7 Saga.

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix will be giving the boot to two titles. After saying goodbye to Annabelle: Creation on Tuesday, Seasons 1 through 5 of Chicago Med are scheduled to exit on Friday followed by the departure of the hit film Django Unchained on Saturday. Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail