Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 17)

A new weekend means new additions are coming to the Netflix library. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of six new additions. The new titles, four of which are Netflix originals, include a beloved adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel, a little something for basketball fans, and even 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford's return to the streaming giant. The new additions join several others that are set to be released throughout the week. Those titles included Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Losers, Fatal Affair, Skin Decision: Before and After, and several others. They also come as several titles prepare to leave the streaming giant, marking just the latest departures rocking the platform in July. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)' Heading into the weekend, the streaming giant will kick things off with a thriller, the new original series Kissing Game, originally titled Boca Boca, dropping on Friday, July 17. Set in a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, the series follows a group of adolescents thrown into a panic when there is an outbreak of a contagious infection that is transmitted by kissing. The stars Caio Horowicz, Iza Moreira, and Michel Joelsas. It is directed by Esmir Filho and Juliana Rojas.

'Cursed' Katherine Langford is making her return to Netflix in the streamer's take on the Arthurian legend Cursed. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by famed comic book writer Frank Miller and writer Tom Wheeler, Cursed follows Nimue, a teenage heroine with a strange gift who eventually becomes the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legends. After her mother dies, she goes on a mission with young mercenary Arthur to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. The series was originally ordered by Netflix in March.

'The Notebook; Netflix is shying away from giving subscribers a tear-filled weekend. After previously departing the streaming giant, the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling tearjerker The Notebook is headed back to the platform on Saturday, July 18. Initially debuting in theaters in 2004 and based Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, The Notebook is set in 1940s South Carolina and tells the story of two teenagers, Noah and Allie, from opposite backgrounds and their love story that spanned decades.

'The Last Dance' NBA fans are getting the chance to revisit The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Previously made available on Netflix for international viewers while it aired on ESPN and ESPN 2 in the United States, the special focuses on Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls and his quest for a sixth NBA title. The team allowed a documentary crew to follow the players and coaches throughout the season and into the playoffs, where they defeated the Utah Jazz in the Finals. The Last Dance, which was among the top-rated shows in all of cable TV at the time it aired, will be available for streaming on Sunday, July 19.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/17/20:

Funan

Funan Avail. 7/18/20:

Gigantosaurus: Season 1 prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 7/18/20:

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk prevnext