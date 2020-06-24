Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020

As spring turns into a full-fledged summer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout July 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in July, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in July, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 7/4/20: Blue Valentine Leaving 7/5/20: The Fosters: Season 1-5 The Iron Lady Leaving 7/8/20: Solo: A Star Wars Story Leaving 7/9/20: 47 Metres Down Leaving 7/11/20: A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III The Adderall Diaries Enemy Ginger & Rosa Locke The Spectacular Now Under the Skin Leaving 7/12/20: Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain Leaving 7/15/20: Forks Over Knives Leaving 7/18/20: A Most Violent Year Laggies Life After Beth Obvious Child Room Tusk Leaving 7/21/20: Bolt Inglourious Basterds Leaving 7/25/20: Dark Places Ex Machina Mississippi Grind Leaving 7/26/20: Country Strong Leaving 7/28/20: Ant-Man and the Wasp Her Leaving 7/29/20: The Incredibles 2

Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Can't Hardly Wait Casper Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Chernobyl Diaries E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Freedom Writers Godzilla Guess Who Hancock Hitch Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Jarhead 3: The Siege Open Season QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 Resident Evil: Extinction Romeo Must Die Salt Scary Movie 2 Searching for Sugar Man Sex and the City 2 Stuart Little The Edge of Seventeen The Interview The Pianist The Pursuit of Happyness Twister Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge. (Photo: Michael Yarish / Netflix) Fuller House - Season 5B: Netflix got little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. The final episodes focused on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando. A sequel to ABC's Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019.

(Photo: Saeed Adyani / Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.

(Photo: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX) Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

(Photo: Christopher Smith/Netflix) The Fab Five are back in action and they're headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet. A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quickly establishing itself as a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.