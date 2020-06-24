Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020
As spring turns into a full-fledged summer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout July 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in July, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax.
After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in July
LEAVING 7/4 -7/29
Leaving 7/4/20:
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20:
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20:
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20:
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20:
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20:
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20:
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20:
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20:
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20:
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20:
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20:
The Incredibles 2
LEAVING 7/31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Fuller House - Season 5B: Netflix got little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. The final episodes focused on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando.
'DEAD TO ME' - SEASON 2
'DEAD TO ME' - SEASON 2
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8.
"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.
'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON)
Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."
The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."
'QUEER EYE' - SEASON 5
The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet.
A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quickly establishing itself as a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.
'TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS'
If you still haven't binged Tiger King, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country, and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.