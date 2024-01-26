Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Jan. 26)

It's hard to believe that the final weekend of January is here, but after a month packed with binge-worthy titles, Netflix is capping January 2024 with a few final additions. This weekend, the streamer is stocking just two titles, which join a list of streaming content that has already brought subscribers things like Aquaman, the Netflix original documentary Bitconned, The Florida Project, and more, as well as this past week's additions including Train to Busan and Griselda. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Love is Blind: Sweden' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are on the inside will choose someone to marry without seeing them. Over the next four weeks, they'll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship? Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter – or if love really is blind. Format: Starting January 12, 2024, new episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Batch 1 – January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2 – January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3 – January 26, 2024 (The Weddings)

Batch 4 – To be announced (Reunion)"

'Doctor Slump' Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Once academic prodigies, now burnt-out doctors run into each other at their lowest points, to spark the old rivalry or a new romance."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix may not be saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, but the streamer still has several to check off its January 2024 outgoing titles list. Leaving 1/31/23

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng