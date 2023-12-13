New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in January 2024

Netflix may have spent 2023 stocking its library full of fresh titles, including the premieres of new series like Wednesday and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, but the streaming giant is already getting ready to start the new year on a high note. As the clock begins to tick to 2024, Netflix on Wednesday released its complete list of TV series and movies coming in January 2024, and the streamer is kicking the year off with 39 new and returning Netflix originals. Heading to the streamer next month will be everything from Dusty Slay's newest comedy special, Dusty Slay: Workin' Man, to the premiere of Sonic Prime Chapter 3. January will also see Netflix putting a spotlight on its original reality TV slate, with new seasons of both Love on the Spectrum U.S. and Queer Eye set to debut. Meanwhile, a new edition of Love Is Blind will premiere, this time taking viewers to Sweden, where a group of Swedish singles will test the theory of whether love truly is blind. Other upcoming additions include Bitconned, Break Point Season 2, and Sixty Minutes, among dozens of others. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in January 2024.

Jan. 1 - Jan. 5 Detective Forst (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

When a detective's maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law. Delicious in Dungeon (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (TBD)

Dungeons, dragons... and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way. Dusty Slay: Workin' Man – NETFLIX COMEDY (TBD)

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special. The Kitchen (GB) – NETFLIX FILM (TBD)

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London's most disadvantaged residents. Kübra (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following. Bitconned – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Jan. 1)

Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era. Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 1)

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Jan. 1)

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body. Boy Swallows Universe (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 4)

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life – and the looming dangers that threaten his family. The Brothers Sun – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 4)

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother. Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (Jan. 4)

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other's best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona. Good Grief – NETFLIX FILM (Jan. 5)

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 5)

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Jan. 6 - Jan. 10 Break Point: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR (Jan. 10)

The world's top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season. The Trust: A Game of Greed – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 10)

In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it – or cut each other out to raise their share?

Jan. 11 - Jan. 15 Champion (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 11)

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback – until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test. Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Jan. 11)

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it. Lift – NETFLIX FILM (Jan. 12)

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 12)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage – all before seeing each other in person. maboroshi (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Jan. 15)

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

Jan. 16 - Jan. 20 End of the Line (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 17)

Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience. Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) – NETFLIX COMEDY (Jan. 18)

The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special. Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Jan. 19)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage – all before seeing each other in person. Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 19)

Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries. Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (Jan. 19)

With his estranged father's return, Dan's inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny? Sixty Minutes (DE) – NETFLIX FILM (Jan. 19)

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter's birthday party. Captivating the King (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 20)

Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead.

Jan. 21 - Jan. 25 Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – NETFLIX COMEDY (Jan. 23)

Comedian Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles. This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show's final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City. Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammad Ali of comedy." Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Jan. 24)

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship. Queer Eye: Season 8 – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 24)

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Griselda – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 25)

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is created by NARCOS and NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside NARCOS director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G). Masters of the Universe: Revolution – NETFLIX SERIES (Jan. 25)

The final installment of Kevin Smith's animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.