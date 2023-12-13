Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Netflix is axing some TV shows and movies from its catalog in the new year.

By Libby Birk

With the holidays hitting the road soon, Netflix is similarly kicking some of its content to the curb. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in January 2024. Fans of BlacKkKlansman, Get Out and Call Me By Your Name will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet. 

LEAVING 1/5 - 1/24

Leaving 1/5/23

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/23

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/23

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/23

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/23

Begin Again

prevnext

LEAVING 1/31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the January 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

william-and-kate-the-crown-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Justin Downing/Netflix)

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES: In Part 2 of the final season of The Crown, the Commonwealth is irrevocably changed following the death of Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage and paves the way for her successors, Charles and William.

The final episodes of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix starting Thursday, Dec. 14.

prevnext

May December - NETFLIX FILM

may-december.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in Netflix's newest drama film, available to stream starting Friday, Dec. 1.

prevnext

Maestro - NETFLIX FILM

maestro-bradley-cooper-carey-mulligan.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Maestro is available to stream starting Wednesday, Dec. 20.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of