Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2024

With the holidays hitting the road soon, Netflix is similarly kicking some of its content to the curb. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in January 2024. Fans of BlacKkKlansman, Get Out and Call Me By Your Name will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.