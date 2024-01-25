'Squid Game' Season 2 Premiere Date Teased by Netflix

The wait for Squid Game Season 2 could soon be coming to an end. In a letter to its shareholders on Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that the second season of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's massively popular South Korean drama is set to return in 2024.

"Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024," the letter read, per ComicCook.com, going on to tease what's in store this year. "Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2." Also coming in 2024, per Netflix, are "unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the best selling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners), Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbach), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad, from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil."

The nine-episode first season of Squid Game launched in September 2021. The series centers around a group of 456 people who accept a mysterious invitation to participate in a round of children's games that have the potential to change their lives. If they win, they will walk home with ₩45.6 billion prize, but if they lose, they lose their life.

Squid Game proved to be a massive hit for the streamer. The series not only dominated the Netflix streaming charts across the globe, but also became Netflix's biggest series launch ever and the first Netflix original title to top 100 million viewers within its first month on the platform when it reached 111 million accounts globally within the first month of its debut. Those viewership numbers rose to 142 million households by October 2021. It came as little surprise when Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works in July 2022, Netflix saying at the time, "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"

The upcoming season will see Lee Byung-hun returning as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun police detective Jun-ho, Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), and Gong Yoo as Han Yoon-jae. New cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an. Netflix has not yet confirmed an exact release date for the second season outside of the 2024 release window.