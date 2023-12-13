Everything New Coming to Netflix in Janurary 2024

With the holidays wrapping up soon, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in January 2024. While some new content will premiere on January 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in January are Love on the Spectrum US Season 2, Queer Eye Season 8, and Griselda. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Aquaman, a handful of John Wick titles and both Mamma Mias!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2024.