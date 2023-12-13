Everything New Coming to Netflix in Janurary 2024
Netflix has a lot of new shows and movies heading your way in the new year.
With the holidays wrapping up soon, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in January 2024. While some new content will premiere on January 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in January are Love on the Spectrum US Season 2, Queer Eye Season 8, and Griselda. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Aquaman, a handful of John Wick titles and both Mamma Mias!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2024.
COMING 1/1
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
COMING 1/4 - 1/12
Avail. 1/4/24
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/5/24
Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/6/24
The Florida Project
Avail. 1/8/24
This is Us Seasons 1-6
Avail. 1/10/24
Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/11/24
Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/12/24
Lift -- NETFLIX FILM
Lift -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 1/15 - 1/23
Avail. 1/15/24
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Avail. 1/16/24
Cats (2019)
Avail. 1/17/24
End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
Avail. 1/18/24
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 1/19/24
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/20/24
Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
Avail. 1/22/24
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/23/24
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
COMING 1/24 - 1/31
Avail. 1/24/24
Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/25/24
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES
Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/26/24
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 1/27/24
Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/28/24
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 1/29/24
Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/30/24
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 1/31/24
Alexander the Great (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
WIL (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
