Everything New Coming to Netflix in Janurary 2024

Netflix has a lot of new shows and movies heading your way in the new year.

By Libby Birk

With the holidays wrapping up soon, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in January 2024. While some new content will premiere on January 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in January are Love on the Spectrum US Season 2, Queer Eye Season 8, and Griselda. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Aquaman, a handful of John Wick titles and both Mamma Mias!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2024.

COMING 1/1

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

COMING 1/4 - 1/12

Avail. 1/4/24

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/5/24

Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/24

The Florida Project

Avail. 1/8/24

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Avail. 1/10/24

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/11/24

Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/12/24

Lift -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 1/15 - 1/23

Avail. 1/15/24

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Avail. 1/16/24

Cats (2019)

Avail. 1/17/24

End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks

Avail. 1/18/24

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 1/19/24

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/20/24

Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16

Avail. 1/22/24

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/23/24

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan

COMING 1/24 - 1/31

Avail. 1/24/24

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/25/24

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/26/24

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 1/27/24

Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/28/24

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 1/29/24

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/30/24

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 1/31/24

Alexander the Great (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito (CL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

WIL (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

