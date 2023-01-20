Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 20)
A new weekend is bringing new titles to the Netflix streaming library. After filling the shelves with everything from the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre to the anticipated That '70s Show revival, That '90s Show, the streamer is set to add eight new additions this weekend. This weekend's roundup of new arrivals includes seven Netflix original series and films, including the second season of hit baking competition Bake Squad and the debut of Bling Empire spinoff series Bling Empire: New York.
'Bake Squad' Season 2
Brilliant bakers are once again entering the kitchen to battle it out when Season 2 of Bake Squad drops on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 20. The Netflix original competition series sees four expert bakers, personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, competing to create desserts with next-level ideas of the chance to be chosen for someone's extra special big day. In Season 2, the Season 1 squad of bakers are back, and this time the competition is being taken up a level as the bakers must concoct exploding cakes and colossal cheesecake towers and more!
'Bling Empire: New York'
Netflix is traveling from Los Angeles to New York City for its anticipated Bling Empire spinoff series Bling Empire: New York. Set to debut on Friday, the new reality show, a Netflix original title, a "new empire" and "bigger bling" as a new cast of stylish Asian American socialites. The spinoff's cast includes Dorothy Wang, Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Blake Abbie, Stephen Hung, Deborah Hung, and Richard Chang.
'Fauda': Season 4
Netflix's hit Israeli series Fauda returns for its fourth season on Friday, more than two years after Season 3 premiered. Originally premiering back in 2016, with Seasons 2 and 3 following in 2018 and 2020, Fauda follows Doron, a retired Israel Defense Force officer who, after adjusting to a quiet life working on a vineyard, gets roped back into active duty to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he'd killed. The series was created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 1/20/23
Mission Majnu – NETFLIX FILM
The Real World: Season 28
Represent – NETFLIX SERIES
Şahmaran – NETFLIX SERIES
Shanty Town – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief, because no titles are exiting this weekend. With several days still left in January, though, there are several departures slated to take place before the end of the month.
Leaving 1/26/23
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/29/23
She's Funny That Way
Leaving 1/31/23
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/17/23
The Devil to Pay
Avail. 1/19/23
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – NETFLIX ANIME
Khallat+ – NETFLIX FILM
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show – NETFLIX SERIES
Women at War – NETFLIX SERIES