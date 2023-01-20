Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 20)

A new weekend is bringing new titles to the Netflix streaming library. After filling the shelves with everything from the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre to the anticipated That '70s Show revival, That '90s Show, the streamer is set to add eight new additions this weekend. This weekend's roundup of new arrivals includes seven Netflix original series and films, including the second season of hit baking competition Bake Squad and the debut of Bling Empire spinoff series Bling Empire: New York.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.