Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 10)

The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to kick back and relax after a long work and school week. This weekend, the streaming giant is adding four new titles, all Netflix originals series and films, to its streaming library. The list of new additions includes everything from Season 3 of the streamer's hit reality TV series Love is Blind: After the Altar to the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starring film Your Place or Mine. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'10 Days of a Good Man' "Harmless, self-sacrificing, trustworthy, virtuous, moral and... what's the use of being a good person? If you've never done anybody harm your entire life, can you say you're really a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person? Ten days: a series that will be adapted into three films from the book trilogy, as a whole will be telling the story of Sadik turning from an ordinary person into an anti-hero, while looking for an answer to these major questions. While Sadik changes from good to bad, from bad to indifferent, those who cross his path get their share from the quakes in his life and none of them manage to stay as clean and innocent as their first day." Available for streaming Saturday, Feb. 10.

'Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3' "Check in with this season's former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single." Season 3 saw Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden both split on their wedding day, with Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada also opting not to get married, though they continued their relationship before splitting in November 2022. Meanwhile, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot. Available for streaming Saturday, Feb. 10.

'Love to Hate You' "Love to Hate You is a romantic comedy about a woman who despises losing to men and a man who distrusts women. For them, love is absolute war – but the line between love and hate is a thin one." Available for streaming Saturday, Feb. 10.

'Your Place or Mine' "Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need." Available for streaming Saturday, Feb. 10.

What's leaving this weekend? Four titles will be exiting the Netflix streaming library this weekend. On Saturday, a list of titles under the Japanese manga series adaptation One Piece will leave. In total, four titles – ONE PIECE: Alabasta, ONE PIECE: East Blue, ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, and ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line – will depart, with other titles scheduled to exit later in the month. Leaving 2/14/23

Monster High: Electrified Leaving 2/15/23

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life Leaving 2/17/23

No Escape Room