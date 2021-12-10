Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 10)

Netflix is marking a new weekend with a fresh slate of content headed to its streaming library. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on a total of 12 new additions, including nine Netflix originals, as the streamer continues to expand its content catalog with new titles from its incoming 2021 December content list.

This weekend will give subscribers plenty of reasons to stay indoors and relax at home, with everything from Back to the Outback, the streamer’s original animated film about a group of animals’ hilarious escape from the zoo, to Twentysomethings: Austin, Netflix’s latest reality TV series, headed to the library. Subscribers will also be treated to How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral, a sequel to 2020’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. The film is the latest addition from Netflix’s 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, a list of holiday titles arriving on the platform throughout the holiday season. You can view the full list by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Back to the Outback’

A ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures will plot their escape from their zoo and back to the Outback in Netflix’s latest animated film, Back to the Outback. Scheduled for a Friday, Dec. 10 premiere, the film follows a group of animals – poisonous snake Maddie, self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe, lovelorn hairy spider Frank, sensitive scorpion Nigel, and cute but obnoxious koala Pretty Boy – as they embark on a hair-raising escape from the Australian Wildlife Park. During their trip back to the wild, they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz and his adventure-seeking mini-me. Directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, the film features the voices of Isla Fisher, Miranda Tapsell, Guy Pearce, Angus Imrie, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Diesel La Torraca, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver.

‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral’

A year after Tumi Sello, the family rebel and disappointment, ruined her sister’s Christmas wedding, she is looking forward to a quiet holiday season in How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. The Netflix series follows Tumi as a family death upsets her and her family’s Christmas plans and sees Tumi guilt-tripped into helping with the planning of a Christmas funeral. When the funeral planning goes awry, all judgmental eyes fall on Tumi, and once again, she has to spend the next couple days trying to clear hers and the Sello name by saving a Christmas funeral from absolute disaster. A follow-up to 2020s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, The Funeral will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Twentysomethings: Austin’

Netflix’s latest original reality TV series Twentysomethings: Austin is set to debut on the streamer on Friday. Previously titled Roaring Twenties and initially scheduled for an October release date, the series is a “coming-of-age story” that follows eight twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas as they set out to find success in life and love, all while learning to navigate the “new normal” of 2020’s America.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 12/10/21:

Anonymously Yours – NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak – NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League – NETFLIX FILM

Two – NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/11/21:

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/12/21:

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is giving subscribers a true gift this weekend, as not even a single title will be departing the streaming library amid the rush of fresh content. Good things can’t last, though, and December will see several more exits before the month’s end.

Leaving 12/13/21:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/13/21:

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/6/21:

David and the Elves – NETFLIX FILM

Voir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/7/21:

Centaurworld: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/8/21:

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/9/21:

Asakusa Kid – NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY