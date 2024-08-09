Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 9)

Netflix may already boast an impressive catalog with hundreds of titles, but the streamer's offerings are about to grow. This weekend, Netflix is adding seven new titles to its streaming library, including new Netflix originals like Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, Inside the Mind of a Dog, Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3, and more. The new titles join other August additions like Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and White Chicks. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "For over 100 years, the American state fair has been the proving ground for the most wildly talented bakers across the United States. Now, for the first time ever, Blue Ribbon winning bakers from state fairs across the nation get the chance to compete against each other in the Blue Ribbon Baking Championship. Featuring host Jason Biggs and co-host and judge Sandra Lee, 10 award-winning pastry masters from across the U.S. gather to compete in the biggest blue ribbon bake off yet – and the chance to win $100,000. Former White House pastry chef, Bill Yosses, and award-winning artisan baker, Bryan Ford, also serve as judges. Only the baker with the most delicious, inventive, and masterful delicacies will win the nation's ultimate blue ribbon."

'Inside the Mind of a Dog' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Rob Lowe uncovers the mysteries of the world's most popular pet, the dog – and reveals what they are thinking, why they do what they do and if they really "love" us like we love them."

'Mission: Cross' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past."

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help."

'Pokémon Horizons: The Series' Part 3 Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes."

'Romance in the House' Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues."

'Night School' Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 11

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library is only growing this weekend, making it the perfect time to fit in a final watch of some of the below listed titles before they exit for good. Leaving 8/12/24

The Woman King Leaving 8/13/24

Paddington Leaving 8/15/24

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame Leaving 8/22/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once