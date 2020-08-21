Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 21)

Netflix I headed into a new weekend with a fresh list of offerings for its millions of subscribers. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 21 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 23, the streaming giant will be making a move in the ongoing streaming wars by dropping a total of nine new titles to its ever-expanding content catalogue, joining a long list of additions already made to Netflix’s streaming library this month. The new additions give subscribers plenty to be excited about, and surely more than enough options to keep them busy. Among the new titles set to be added this weekend, the fifth, and penultimate, season of Lucifer, a fan-favorite, is set to drop. Lucifer will be joined by six other Netflix original series and two titles that are licensed content. The heavy dose of original content comes as Netflix makes a push to produce more originals as the streaming wars heat up, the field becoming more crowded with competitors like the November 2019-launched Disney+. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Hoops' Netflix's NSFW animated comedy Hoops is dropping Friday, Aug. 21. With a voice cast including the likes of Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and Jake Johnson, Hoops is centered on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is now reaching for his hoops dreams. To do so, he will have to turn around his god awful team in the hopes they will take him to the "big leagues" and turn his miserable life around.

'Lucifer: Season 5' After more than a year of waiting, Netflix is treating fans to a new season of its most devilishly delightful series, Lucifer. On Friday, the streamer will drop Season 5 of the drama, which follows Lucifer bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom in favor of the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles. Season 5 will mark the penultimate season for the beloved series. In June, Netflix announced that after originally saving the series follows its cancellation at Fox in 2018, Lucifer will be coming to an end after its recently renewed sixth season. Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date.

'Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3' Netflix is breathing life back into retro cars the Season 3 premiere Canadian television documentary series Rust Valley Restorers. The series, which initially aired on HISTORY in Canada towards the end of 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, follows old-school school auto enthusiast Mike Hall, his pal Avery, and son Conner as they flip decrepit cars for a profit. Season 3, set for a Friday premiere, will find Mike continuing to buy cars quicker than he can restore them as Avery and Connor visit the Motor City and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

'The Sleepover' Netflix is taking viewers along for an action-packed night in its newest film, The Sleepover. The film follows Malin Ackerman as suburban stay-at-home mom Margot and her two children, Clancy and Kevin, who must do the unthinkable when they learn of their mother's deep secret. Margot is not simply a suburban mom, but a former thief in witness protection. When her past catches up to her, leading to her and her husband's kidnapping, Clancy and Kevin must team up to rescue their parents. The family adventure-comedy is set to debut Friday.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/21/20:

Alien TV – NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/23/20:

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 8/21/20:

Just Go With It Leaving 8/23/20:

Fanatic