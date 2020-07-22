Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2020

As the dog days of summer bear on, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout August 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during quarantine. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in August, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 8/1 - 8/28 Leaving 8/1/20: Skins: Vol. 1-7 Leaving 8/3/20: Love Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2 Leaving 8/7/20: 6 Days Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer St. Agatha Leaving 8/14/20: Adventures in Public School Being AP Goon Leaving 8/18/20 The Incident Leaving 8/19/20: Some Kind of Beautiful Leaving 8/20/20: Bad Rap Leaving 8/21/20: Just Go With It Leaving 8/23/20: Fanatic Leaving 8/25/20: Blue Is the Warmest Color Leaving 8/28/20: Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown The Wicker Man

LEAVING 8/31 Bad Boys Bad Boys II Candyman Child's Play Clueless Failure to Launch Get Him to the Greek Groundhog Day He's Just Not That Into You Jerry Maguire The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III The Lake House Life as We Know It Murder Party Observe and Report One Day Public Enemies Rugrats Go Wild School Daze Tootsie United 93 V for Vendetta Valentine's Day

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge. (Photo: Netflix) Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Netflix is inviting subscribers to join Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos. Season 1 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available to stream now.

'SAY I DO' (Photo: Netflix) Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration. From the creators of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps deserving couples get engaged and tie the knot all within one week! Bertaccini, the show's chef who is in charge of the food for the wedding receptions, told PopCulture.com that the new series is a show about storytelling, hope, love and resiliency. "It's kind of a show that brings back the trust that we all should have in the power of love. In the fact that we can go through fears, struggles, failures, yet we find reassurance in love. The love is still there as a safety net. It's there to pick us up anytime we need and we want," the chef said. Season 1 of Say I Do is available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.

'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON) (Photo: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX) Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4." All four seasons of 13 Reasons Why are available to stream now.